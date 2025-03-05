VSee Health Secures $444K County Government Contract, Expanding Market Reach in Public Sector Healthcare

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSEE), a leader in customizable digital health platforms and telehealth workflow solutions, announces securing a contract totalling $444K with one of the largest counties in the U.S., to deploy a white-label telehealth and data analytics platform for mental and behavioral health services. This strategic win highlights VSee's growing government sector presence and its ability to deliver scalable healthcare technology to underserved populations.

"Our modular platform architecture creates significant competitive advantages in the public sector market," states Dr. Milton Chen, Co-CEO of VSee Health. "Government entities serving vulnerable populations like the homeless require flexible technology solutions and compliance-ready data reporting capabilities. Our building-block approach enables quick customizations while ensuring data privacy and security compliance."

Augmenting Digital Health Value for Public Health Services

This contract leverages VSee's versatile, enterprise-grade digital building blocks to deliver scalable, rapid implementation of specialized mental and behavioral health workflows and to make continuous improvements based on feedback. VSee allows the county to:

Improve operational efficiency: Customizable intake, automated consent, standardized assessments, e.g. PHQ-9, GAD-7, intelligent provider-matching algorithms

Customizable intake, automated consent, standardized assessments, e.g. PHQ-9, GAD-7, intelligent provider-matching algorithms Reach low-tech, no-tech demographics - Community center kiosk workflows and no-download, one-click connection with clinicians

- Community center kiosk workflows and no-download, one-click connection with clinicians Ensure patient confidentiality: Role-based access, anonymized, group telehealth sessions, HIPAA-compliant encryption and infrastructure

Role-based access, anonymized, group telehealth sessions, HIPAA-compliant encryption and infrastructure Access robust compliance reporting: Audit-ready data reports across providers, programs, clinics, organizations, etc. for government accountability

VSee’s expanding public sector footprint represents a strategic growth vector and demonstrates VSee's ability to capture high-value, recurring revenue contracts across multiple government levels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects, “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “seeks,” or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules within the required timeframe. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly, including those risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward- looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (Nasdaq: VSEE) is a rapidly growing leader in AI-powered telehealth, redefining the $787 billion digital healthcare market with its modular, no-code/low-code platform. Trusted by 1,000+ clients, including NASA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, DaVita, and the entire nation of Qatar, VSee Health accelerates telehealth adoption by enabling seamless, scalable, and secure digital health solutions across hospitals, governments, and enterprise organizations. Field-tested with 1.5 million+ HIPAA-compliant video encounters per month, VSee Health delivers turnkey solutions in critical care, teleradiology, and autonomous robotics, optimizing healthcare operations while increasing billable patient visits and provider efficiency. With a clear path to significant revenue growth and expanding margins, VSee Health is positioned to become the foundational infrastructure of digital healthcare, transforming patient care, hospital workflows, and workforce utilization. Visit vsee.com for more information.