Headspace Announces Partnership With the U.S. Navy

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headspace, the provider of the world’s most accessible, comprehensive mental health solution, today announced a new partnership with the U.S. Navy to provide 25,000 active duty Sailors and their families free, unlimited access to confidential one-on-one mental health coaching available 24/7, care navigation, and Headspaceʼs extensive library of award-winning wellbeing, mental strength training, and sleep content.

According to a recent report from the Defense Health Agency, mental health disorders were the top reason active duty U.S. military personnel were hospitalized in 2023. As service members continue to experience increased rates of mental health disorders, the partnership with Headspace aims to get in front of these trends by making it easy to provide mental health and wellbeing support for Sailors and their families anytime of day or night — from the privacy of their phones.

“The people of our Navy remain our most precious resource. From deployments and training to family emergencies, finances, and friendships, significant events can have significant impacts on our Sailors and loved ones. To ensure our warfighting excellence and be mission ready, all Sailors need to be healthy physically, mentally, and emotionally,” said Captain Kenneth M. Curtin Jr., Commanding Officer of Naval Submarine Base New London, one of the three Navy pilot sites for the partnership. “Our Warrior Toughness highlights: we don’t give up the ship; we never give up on our shipmates; and, we never give up on ourselves. This program underscores the Navy’s commitment to healthy behaviors and the strengthening of mind, body, and spirit. Navy leadership has said it simply: mental health is health! Headspace and its app can assist us with adapting and growing in the face of significant events, and ensuring we are never out of the fight.”

When it comes to mental health, many people don’t know where to start, or what type of care is right for them. When therapy is the only option, mental health is often treated as a last resort — addressed only in moments of crisis. Headspace’s program is designed to help Sailors and their families take proactive steps toward improved wellbeing and build critical skills to better manage their mental health.

Eligible Sailors and their family members ages 13 and up can now access the Navy’s Headspace benefit and seek various types of on-demand support to meet their unique needs, including:

Guided exercises and wellbeing content: From mental strength training content to sleepcasts, focus exercises, and guided programs grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), Headspace offers clinically effective content for better sleep, improved performance, and increased resilience.

Video or text-based mental health coaching: One-on-one support from a mental health coach enables people to tackle a wide range of life challenges that may not require a therapist, like managing everyday stress, building healthier relationships, and strengthening emotional resilience.

Care navigation and triage support: For members who may benefit from clinical care or other resources, Headspace coaches will provide guidance and navigation to additional types of care available through other U.S. Navy or Department of Defense resources based on co-created protocols by the U.S. Navy and Headspace.

“As a former Naval Aviator myself, I know firsthand the stigma that comes with seeking mental health support while serving as an active duty service member,” said Tom Pickett, CEO of Headspace. “The need among this community is tremendous, and we believe we’re uniquely positioned to support them given our virtual-first model and proven outcomes. Just like physical training strengthens the body, practicing ‘mental pushups’ — whether it’s meditating regularly, texting with a coach when you’re feeling lonely, or building healthy sleep routines — can strengthen the mind over time and have a powerful impact on overall well-being and resilience.”

The pilot program includes service members and their families at three U.S. naval bases, Naval Submarine Base New London; Puget Sound Naval Shipyard/Naval Base Kitsap; and Naval Air Station Lemoore.

