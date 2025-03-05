The Atwell Gives Foundation Announces National Partnership With Science Olympiad’s Urban Schools Initiative, Creating STEM Pathways for Students in Title 1 Schools

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Atwell Gives Foundation has created a new national partnership with Science Olympiad, one of the largest science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) team competitions in the United States. The Atwell Gives Foundation will act as the National Title Sponsor of Science Olympiad’s Urban Schools Initiative (USI), a signature program designed to create STEM pathways for underserved students in Title 1 schools in metropolitan areas.

The Science Olympiad USI program has been successfully deployed in cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Los Angeles since 2006. The Atwell Gives Foundation's investment will expand the program’s footprint while also recognizing high-need schools with existing Science Olympiad teams.

“We are honored to partner with Science Olympiad, as many of our team members have a connection to the program, either as alumni or as parents or grandparents of participants,” said Tim Augustine, Chief Corporate Officer at Atwell. “Our company has a history of supporting our local communities. We look forward to supporting and volunteering at Science Olympiad schools and tournaments nationwide, sharing our team members’ skills and knowledge with the next generation of the STEM workforce.”

The Atwell Gives Foundation is a charitable foundation, funded by the Atwell Family of Companies, that supports 501(c)(3) organizations associated with STEM education and opportunities for youth locally and nationally. The investment by the Atwell Gives Foundation is the largest investment by an independent donor for Science Olympiad programs.

“Programs like the Urban Schools Initiative are more necessary than ever since the pandemic,” said Jenny Kopach, CEO of Science Olympiad. “Schools in metro areas are the most in need of support, so this grant from the Atwell Gives Foundation comes at the perfect time. We look forward to working side-by-side with Atwell to not only give students a platform on which they can demonstrate their STEM skills, but also pave a pathway to a future STEM major or career.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with more than 1,700 professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and renewable energy, oil and gas, and transportation and infrastructure, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, natural resources consulting and project and program management.

Science Olympiad is an Oakbrook Terrace-based, national non-profit organization founded in 1984 dedicated to improving the quality of K-12 STEM education, increasing interest and opportunity in science, creating a technologically literate workforce, and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by both students and teachers.