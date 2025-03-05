Osaic Forms Strategic Relationship with Zocks to Provide Their Financial Professionals Access to an AI-Driven Edge in Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, a privacy-first AI platform for financial advisors, today announced a strategic relationship with Osaic, one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management solutions.

Through this relationship, Osaic’s network of more than 11,000 financial professionals will gain access to Zocks’ AI-powered platform, designed to automate workflows, streamline client communications, and unlock deeper insights from every client interaction.

By integrating Zocks’ Client Intelligence Platform, Osaic financial professionals can capture key client information effortlessly, reducing administrative burdens while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security. The relationship underscores Osaic’s commitment to equipping its financial professionals with cutting-edge technology that enhances productivity and client engagement.

“ Zocks is proud to join forces with Osaic to bring AI-powered efficiency to their network of financial professionals, enabling them to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time building meaningful client relationships,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO and co-founder of Zocks. “ This partnership aligns with our mission to help financial professionals collect better data, improve client relationships, and drive productivity, all while prioritizing privacy.”

" At Osaic, we have an unwavering commitment to growth, productivity and advisor choice,” said Clayton Chandler, Chief Data and Analytics Officer of Osaic. “ The feedback on Zocks from our financial professionals has been extremely positive and it's truly changing the way they work. I'm incredibly excited to partner with Zocks to enable our advisors and deepen their relationships with their clients."

About Zocks

Founded in 2022, Zocks is an intelligent communications platform that automatically captures critical information from conversations. Zocks helps firms save time, get better data, and accelerate workflows. Zocks is backed by a host of investors including Lightspeed, Global Founders Capital and Ascend. Learn more about Zocks and try it out at https://www.zocks.io.