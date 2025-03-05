Guardant Health Joins Forces With Dak Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish Foundation and Feist-Weiller Cancer Center’s Partners in Wellness to Boost Colon Cancer Screening in Underserved Communities

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced a collaboration with Dak Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish Foundation and the mobile cancer screening program, Partners in Wellness, an initiative of LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health—Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, to increase colorectal cancer screening rates in northern and central Louisiana.

Nationwide, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death, even though it is highly treatable when detected in early stages. An estimated 53,000 people in the U.S. died from the disease in 2024. Northern Louisiana has a particularly high colorectal cancer incidence rate, being home to 7 of the 11 highest prevalence areas in the state. Colon cancer is also more prevalent in African American populations, which represent 59% of Partners in Wellness patients.

Based out of Shreveport, Louisiana, Partners in Wellness brings mobile screening vans to more than 30 communities in northern and central Louisiana and offers critical cancer screenings that are open to everyone—regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. As a result of a generous gift from Dak Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish Foundation, the program’s vans will now offer the Shield blood test so that individuals can be screened for colon and rectal cancer with a simple blood draw taken right on the mobile unit. Colon cancer is one of four pillars of the foundation, in tribute to Prescott’s mother, Margaret “Peggy” Prescott, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 52 after a courageous battle with Stage 4 colon cancer.

“Detecting colon cancer early—when it’s treatable—can make all the difference in the outcome,” said Prescott. “And now screening can be as simple and convenient as having your blood drawn. I’m grateful to be able to join forces with Guardant Health and Partners in Wellness to give more people in my home state of Louisiana the chance to complete their screening with a simple blood test, so they can have more time down the road to spend with family and friends.”

Since 1999, the Partners in Wellness mobile cancer screening program has served more than 20,000 patients and provided more than 50,000 screenings at no cost to patients.

“Screening for early detection of colorectal cancer is critical in Louisiana, especially northern Louisiana, because this region has significantly higher occurrence and mortality rates from the disease than other parts of the country,” said Dr. Richard Mansour, Interim Director of Feist-Weiller Cancer Center. “We’re grateful for the way Dak is making it possible for so many people in our underserved communities to be screened much earlier for colon cancer.”

Screening events during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Partners in Wellness will be holding multiple mobile screening events during the month of March (Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month). Community members eligible for colorectal cancer screening will be able to receive a Shield blood test at these events regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. Results of the test are available in about two weeks. For more information about a screening event near you or to make an appointment, contact Partners in Wellness at 1-800-582-4523 or visit their website.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

About Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport—Feist-Weiller Cancer Center

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Feist-Weiller Cancer Center brings together specialists from many fields to provide outstanding cancer care to the people of north Louisiana and the surrounding region. In addition to providing comprehensive, multidisciplinary cancer care, Feist-Weiller Cancer Center (FWCC) gives patients access to national cancer clinical trials. Collaboration between cancer researchers and treating physicians fosters a better understanding of cancer and leads to life-saving research breakthroughs. FWCC is also educating future leading oncologists through LSU Health Shreveport’s Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Program. As a designated Center of Excellence in Cancer Research, Treatment, and Education, Feist-Weiller Cancer Center offers preeminent care and services to patients across the region.

