Palantir and TWG Global Announce Joint Venture to Deploy AI Program Across Financial Services and Insurance

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and TWG Global (TWG) today announced a joint venture to redefine AI deployment in banking, investment management, insurance and other financial services. By pairing Palantir’s unmatched AI infrastructure with TWG’s deep expertise in business operations and financial services, this initiative will enable financial institutions to integrate AI at scale—moving beyond fragmented, piecemeal solutions to a singular, fully embedded, enterprise-wide approach.

Led by Palantir CEO Alex Karp and TWG Global’s Mark Walter, Thomas Tull, and Chief Data & Analytics Officer Drew Cukor—the joint venture brings together a team with a deeply established history of collaboration, spanning over two decades in deploying AI at scale across high-stakes defense, government, and commercial applications. Over the past year, TWG and Palantir have actively worked together to embed AI into TWG’s own companies, refining their approach and proving its impact. This is the next step in that effort—a battle-tested, operational AI offering designed to revolutionize financial services and insurance and accelerate industry-wide adoption.

“Palantir is proud to partner with TWG Global to further seamlessly weave AI into the fabric of financial services and help forward-looking companies unlock enormous opportunity," said Alex Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies. "By combining TWG's deep industry expertise with Palantir's world-leading software, we are empowering businesses to not just navigate today's complex global market, but to position themselves for dominance in it by remaining at the forefront of the AI revolution.”

More than a mere partnership, this initiative represents a fundamental rethinking of AI’s role in business—moving beyond a tool managed by IT teams to an “artificial workforce” integrated into every core function. Leaders who understand strategy, human capital, and operational impact must take ownership of AI—not as a side project, but as the backbone of their business’s growth and resilience. This isn’t optional. As industries shift at an unprecedented pace, AI is the defining factor of who leads and who falls behind in the next era of global competitiveness.

“AI is no longer an add-on—it’s woven into the fabric of every decision, every process, and every outcome, delivering tomorrow’s competitive advantage," said Tull. “From Wall Street to the Pentagon, AI is already reshaping industries. But what was once a competitive advantage is now a competitive necessity. Companies that fail to incorporate AI into their core operations will find themselves outpaced by those that do.”

This full-scale AI solution embeds intelligence across every core function of financial institutions and insurance companies—from compliance and customer growth to operational efficiency, fraud detection, risk monitoring, credit and lending, and capital optimization. Unlike fragmented AI tools, this holistic program drives real business impact by mitigating risk, reshoring capabilities, adapting to shifting labor dynamics, and future-proofing banks and insurers against market volatility and regulatory pressures.

Drew Cukor, TWG Global’s Head of Data and Analytics (former Head of AI Transformation at JPMorgan and Head of the Pentagon’s Project Maven), brings a track record of introducing AI to some of the world’s most complex organizations. At the Pentagon’s Project Maven, he helped shape AI-driven defense capabilities, and later at JPMorgan Chase, he scaled AI solutions across financial operations, integrating machine learning into one of the most intricate banking systems globally and resulting in JPMorgan being recognized as the top-rated bank in AI globally for three consecutive years.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping the workforce—changing who does what and how effective employees can be. It’s not just something to add to a company’s tech stack; it requires a complete shift in how businesses operate,” said Cukor. “That’s why we’ve redefined AI as a management and business process issue, not just a technical deployment. The real question isn’t whether to adopt AI, but who should own and lead its implementation.”

“Encouraging the deployment of emerging technology within our portfolio businesses is at the core of our investment strategy,” said Walter. “By expanding our model beyond our own portfolio, we’re ensuring that companies remain at the forefront of global competitiveness. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to use this partnership to redefine the future of financial services.

ABOUT TWG GLOBAL

TWG Global operates and invests in businesses with untapped potential and guides them to new levels of growth. See twgglobal.com

ABOUT PALANTIR

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms’ reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.