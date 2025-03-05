Best’s Review® Releases Digital Supplement on Captive Insurers

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best's Review magazine has released a new online supplement­­­ that explores the expansion of captive insurers around the globe. Read now.

The supplement features stories on:

Proposed changes to the Alternative Risk Transfer ratings criteria.

How many single-parent captives are being repurposed for broader risks.

How captives can be an efficient choice for enterprise risk management in hard markets.

The flexibility and low capital needs of cell captives.

In addition to providing expert insight from industry leaders around the globe, the supplement includes a ranking of the largest published, rated single-parent captive insurers in 2025. Information for the ranking is drawn from AM Best's BestLink® database, a powerful online platform that provides access to Best's Insurance Reports®, Best's Financial Suite and Best’s Alert Service.

