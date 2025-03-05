TelevisaUnivision and DIRECTV Announce a New Multi-Year Agreement for Most-Watched Spanish-Language News, Sports, and Entertainment in the U.S.

MIAMI & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TelevisaUnivision and DIRECTV today announced a new, multi-year agreement for expanded distribution of TelevisaUnivision’s leading properties in the United States, providing greater choice, value, and flexibility for consumers to access the content that matters most to them.

Under the agreement, DIRECTV satellite, satellite-free streaming, and U-verse customers will continue to enjoy the most-watched Spanish-language content in the country from all of TelevisaUnivision’s leading broadcast and cable networks, including Univision, UniMás, TUDN and Galavisión, as well as from its extensive portfolio of owned and operated local stations serving the nation’s largest Hispanic communities.

In addition, DIRECTV is now including TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. properties within its new MiEspañol Genre Pack, which features more than 60 channels showcasing the best in Spanish-language programming, including Univision, UniMás, TUDN and Galavisión, and other channels. MiEspañol will also expand soon to include ViX Premium with Ads, TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service, at no additional cost beyond the usual $34.99/month subscription. This new agreement reaffirms TelevisaUnivision’s and DIRECTV’s commitment to America’s Hispanic community and further empowers DIRECTV’s customers to build their own seamless entertainment experience from a wide array of top channels, local stations, and direct-to-consumer platforms.

" We’re excited to expand our partnership with DIRECTV, reflecting the continued dedication to our audience and the recognition that Hispanics are a fast-growing part of mainstream America,” said Mike Angus, Executive Vice President of Global Distribution and Partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. “ This deal not only ensures our industry-leading content reaches millions of viewers, but also solidifies our position as the definitive leader in media among U.S. Hispanics.”

“ Whether it’s news, live sports, telenovelas and general entertainment, local civic affairs or any of its other key genres, TelevisaUnivision is synonymous with some of the very best in Spanish-language programming,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer at DIRECTV. “ We look forward to continuing what has proven an important and mutually beneficial relationship for the next several years.”

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

About DIRECTV

As a leader in sports and entertainment for 30 years, DIRECTV provides some of the television distribution industry’s best content aggregation, service, and user satisfaction, with or without a satellite. In 2023, DIRECTV elevated the customer experience by delivering Gemini, which can integrate customers’ content from their DIRECTV service and third-party platform subscriptions into a single one-stop, digital experience without switching TV inputs. As consumer behaviors change, DIRECTV is evolving its product with a sharp focus on delivering value to customers through genre-based programming packages, including sports and lifestyle content.

