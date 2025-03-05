ExchangeRight’s Conservative Strategy Leads to Full Subscription of an $81.57 Million Offering

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExchangeRight, a leading provider of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that its Net-Leased Portfolio 67 DST was fully subscribed by investors seeking stable income and strategic exits through historically recession-resilient offerings. The $81.57 million offering features 371,430 square feet of real estate leased to national tenants successfully operating in necessity-based industries. The portfolio is structured to provide monthly distributions with a current annualized rate of 5.00%. Net-Leased Portfolio 67 DST is a closed offering and is not accepting new investors.

The DST was launched with a 41.10% loan-to-value and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate over a 5-year term. The offering contains 8 properties diversified across 5 states and 7 historically recession-resilient tenants, including FedEx, Tractor Supply, BJC HealthCare, Metro Market, Bank of America, and Dollar Tree.

“This offering, like its successful predecessors, features a portfolio of net-leased properties diversified across the nation, leased to tenants operating in the necessity and healthcare sectors,” said Warren Thomas, managing partner at ExchangeRight. “Our net lease strategy ensures that tenants cover the costs of property taxes, insurance, utilities, and all operating costs in addition to their monthly rent payments. This has helped us consistently protect investors from rising costs and provide them with steady monthly income at rates that have met or exceeded projections since our inception.” The past performance of ExchangeRight’s offerings, tenants, and cash flow is no guarantee of future results.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates’ vertically integrated platform features more than $6.4 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,300 properties, and 25 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of February 28, 2025. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios to accredited investors that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. All of ExchangeRight’s offerings have historically met or exceeded their return objectives since ExchangeRight’s inception. On behalf of more than 9,000 investors nationwide, the company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.