Leading Global Cancer Center Expands Use of Abridge AI Platform for Oncology Clinical Documentation

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abridge announced that its AI platform to support clinical conversations will be utilized by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) clinicians in an extensive rollout that will take place throughout 2025 and 2026. MSK previously piloted the Abridge AI platform in a viability study conducted by its Digital Informatics & Technology Solutions (DigITs) group through the MSK Innovation Hub program (iHub).

During the pilot study conducted through its iHub program, MSK clinicians in several oncological specialties—including hematology, head and neck surgery, and neurology—found that Abridge accurately captured the complexity of oncology terminology, including disease names, treatment names, and drug names. With a multilanguage patient population, MSK tested the Abridge platform in Spanish, Chinese, and Russian. Pilot study findings demonstrated the Abridge platform’s ability to handle oncology encounters, and it is expected that this will continue to improve through the MSK partnership.

“In this highly sensitive setting, Abridge empowers clinicians to focus on establishing deep connections with their patients without distraction,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, Abridge CEO and Founder. “Abridge is designed to reduce cognitive burden, improve patient experience, and create exceptional documentation for all medical conversations, including the long, complex encounters typical to oncology care.”

“Both clinicians and patients who consented to evaluate Abridge at MSK gave positive feedback about the quality of its performance and the impact on their experience,” said Peter Stetson, MD, MSK’s Chief Health Informatics Officer. “We are looking forward to expanding its use at MSK, bringing advanced digital tools to the bedside that help our clinicians focus on the care of their patients, not clicks in the EHR.”

Abridge’s enterprise-grade AI platform, powered by the Contextual Reasoning Engine, is purpose-built for all medical conversations, including complex oncology encounters. The platform’s speech recognition model automatically detects specialty, care setting, and language to deliver accurate clinical documentation without necessitating clinicians to adjust configurations. Leading healthcare institutions, such as Duke Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, UChicago Medicine, and many more, have validated the Abridge platform and are implementing it enterprise-wide.

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 to power deeper understanding in healthcare. The enterprise-grade AI platform transforms medical conversations into clinically useful and billable documentation at the point of care, reducing administrative burden and clinician burnout while improving patient experience. With deep EHR integration, support for 28+ languages, and 50+ specialties, Abridge is used across a wide range of care settings, including outpatient, emergency department, and inpatient.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade AI platform is purpose-built for healthcare. Supported by Linked Evidence, Abridge is the only solution that maps AI-generated summaries to source data, helping clinicians quickly trust and verify the output. As a pioneer in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standard for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.

Abridge was recently awarded Best in KLAS for Ambient AI segment in addition to other accolades, including TIME Best Inventions of 2024, 2024 Forbes AI 50 List, and Fortune’s 2024 AI 50 Innovators.