CORRECTING and REPLACING VIDEO Inflection Global Education Well-Being Platform Expands Support for Employees Navigating Relationship Challenges

INFLECTION GLOBAL EDUCATION WELL-BEING PLATFORM EXPANDS SUPPORT FOR EMPLOYEES NAVIGATING RELATIONSHIP CHALLENGES

Inflection, the global leader in providing comprehensive expert-led educational resources for workplace well-being, is proud to announce the launch of DivorceIQ, a groundbreaking program designed to support employees navigating the complex and emotionally taxing journey of relationship challenges.

"It was crucial for us to provide the education and tools people need while navigating relationship turmoil—not just after a divorce decision has been made. That’s why DivorceIQ includes a detailed relationship assessment to assist those who choose to repair their relationship, as well as support for those who decide to pursue separation," says Jake Anderson-Bialis, Co-Founder of Inflection. “Importantly, we recognize that not all relationships fit within the legal definition of marriage. DivorceIQ also highlights key considerations for individuals in long-term partnerships, domestic partnerships, and cohabiting relationships who face similar emotional and logistical challenges.”

Navigating Relationship Challenges: Divorce’s Impact on Well-being and Work

Divorce is widely recognized as one of life’s most stressful events, with significant consequences for an individual's mental health, professional performance, and workplace engagement. Dr. Emily Turner, a clinical psychologist and workplace well-being expert, explains, "Relationship turmoil doesn’t just affect individuals on a personal level—it often spills over into their professional lives, leading to reduced concentration, emotional fatigue, and burnout. Providing employees with the tools and support to navigate this difficult time can directly enhance their mental well-being and improve their workplace performance."

On-Demand Education—Support Anytime, Anywhere

Recent research underscores the importance of workplace support during times of relationship stress. A U.S.-based study highlights that while divorce or separation can negatively impact work, for some employees, the experience can lead to positive outcomes, such as greater focus and increased energy. In these cases, individuals used work as an escape or a way to regain a sense of control and purpose. According to the study, “The removal of the stressor of marriage or a challenging relationship seemed to restore a cycle of resource gain, with employees experiencing greater time, focus, and energy at work.”

This highlights the need for tailored support, as the impact of divorce, separation, or relationship turmoil on work is highly individual. Employers who understand this nuance can help mitigate negative outcomes while fostering potential growth—demonstrating a commitment to company culture and employee experience by providing support in moments that matter most.

Expanding Workplace Well-Being

The launch of DivorceIQ comes at a critical time, with nearly 50% of marriages in the U.S. ending in divorce and 25% of people considering divorce in the past six months. Benefits and Total Rewards leaders can use this program to better support employees during the emotional and practical impact of relationship turmoil on their teams.

DivorceIQ joins MenopauseIQ, FertilityIQ, and SensitivityIQ in Inflection’s well-being education platform, offering on-demand, expert-led video resources for employees and managers. These resources empower individuals with reliable, accessible education to make informed decisions during life’s most pivotal moments—decisions that can ultimately shape their future well-being, health outcomes, and workplace performance.

To learn more about Inflection and its expanded suite of products, visit our website or contact us at info@inflectioniq.com.

Sources:

BBC Worklife, McKinsey & Company, CDC, J. R. Edwards & Rothbard, 2000

Corporate Wellness Magazine, November 2023 (Editorial feature quoting Dr. Emily Turner, Clinical Psychologist and workplace well-being expert)​