Fermob Selects Cosmo Tech for Supply Chain AI Simulation

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosmo Tech, a market leader in AI-Simulation software for enterprise decision making, today announces it has been selected by Fermob, the French designer and manufacturer of iconic furniture found in locations from Times Square in New York to the Champs-Elysées Avenue in Paris. Fermob will leverage Cosmo Tech’s advanced AI-Simulation software to enhance its inventory replenishment decisions.

The collaboration aims to help Fermob make more informed decisions about its future supply chain performance by anticipating the impact of uncertainty and variable demand with greater agility and efficiency.

"At Fermob, innovation is at the core of our industrial know-how, craftsmanship, and design that have been rooted in French art de vivre for 35 years. Collaborating with Cosmo Tech enables us to explore new paths for enhancing our operations while we preserve the creativity and sustainability that define our brand," said Baptiste Reybier, Chief Executive Officer at Fermob.

Cosmo Tech is a software company renowned for its expertise in AI Simulation, enhancing enterprise decision-making and performance optimization. Acting as a navigator for business decision making, the software generates thousands of scenarios to predict all possible futures and find the best path.

Fermob, which produces 100 collections and 25 colors — crafted in France and distributed to more than 60 countries worldwide — can simulate the impact of seasonality, demand volatility, and uncertainty on its overall future performance and better optimize stock replenishment decisions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fermob, a French design success story and a company known for its innovation and environmental commitment," said Hugues de Bantel, Co-founder and President EMEA of Cosmo Tech. “As many leaders in the consumer goods sector experiencing international growth, Fermob is facing complexity and uncertainty that requires new decision intelligence tools. This collaboration underscores the benefit of using AI simulation to determine the best course of action and navigate toward the optimal outcome.”

About Cosmo Tech

Cosmo Tech is an AI-Simulation software company for enterprise decision making and business performance optimization. Founded in 2010, Cosmo Tech is a global pioneer in the modeling of complex systems and an expert in combining advanced simulation with other AI techniques. The Cosmo Tech AI-Simulation platform brings new predictive and prescriptive decision intelligence with the reliability demanded by large complex organizations. Leading companies in the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and transportation sectors rely on Cosmo Tech to anticipate what is coming and confidently optimize operations and strategies for better financial performance and resilience, while securing their net-zero carbon trajectory. For more information, visit cosmotech.com.