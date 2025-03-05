Bowman Awarded Construction Oversight Contract by City of Wenatchee

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm, has been awarded a $1.5 million supplemental contract for construction oversight of bike and pedestrian bridges by City of Wenatchee, Washington. The contract supplement follows Bowman’s successful completion of earlier stage environmental permitting and design work.

As part of the construction oversight assignment, Bowman will serve as the engineer of record, providing public outreach and full-service construction management, including inspection and documentation for bike and pedestrian access bridges along sections of the Apple Capital Loop in Wenatchee, Washington.

“This contract highlights the contribution of our total integration approach to acquisitions,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “By integrating talented teams and leveraging client relationships, we expand our market reach while creating new avenues for long-term organic growth and value creation. Our recent Exeltech acquisition enhanced our ability to deliver high-quality bridge-related transportation solutions nationally and our national construction management practice enables us to extend those relationships. Leveraging our collective expertise and reputation for quality, we continue to earn the trust of transportation system operators seeking reliable and innovative solutions.”

The Apple Capital Loop is an 11-mile multimodal corridor in the Wenatchee Valley. The South End Bike/Ped Access Bridges project, funded in part by an INFRA grant, aims to improve safety and connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists by providing grade-separated crossings over Washington SR 28 and the BNSF railway. The project builds on Bowman’s portfolio in the region while showcasing the firm’s blend of national expertise and local engagement, ensuring long-term value for clients and communities.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,300 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.