Bitdefender Joins the AWS ISV Accelerate Program

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a global co-sell initiative designed for AWS partners offering software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS and are sold through the AWS Marketplace. The program fosters deep collaboration between Bitdefender and AWS, helping businesses seamlessly integrate Bitdefender’s endpoint protection, cloud security, and other solutions into their AWS deployments.

“Businesses face unprecedented challenges in extending advanced cybersecurity capabilities to AWS and other cloud environments as attack surfaces continue to grow,” said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables us to work closely with AWS to streamline the delivery, integration, and support of our market-leading cloud security and endpoint protection solutions with our partners. The partnership empowers our customers to effectively monitor, identify, and stop threats while effectively managing security configurations across multi-cloud environments.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program connects ISV partners with AWS sales to drive new business opportunities for Bitdefender and channel partners. By joining the program, Bitdefender further strengthens its presence in the business and enterprise marketplace. In addition to streamlining the buying and solution integration processes for AWS environments, Bitdefender benefits from prioritized access to AWS co-sell resources, including training, webinars, seminars, and best practices that enhance selling success to meet customer needs.

The first solution introduced on the AWS Marketplace through this program is Bitdefender Security for AWS, a comprehensive security solution designed specifically for AWS cloud environments. It integrates with the GravityZone Platform, the company’s flagship unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. The platform delivers deep security context to detections and offers a direct path to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

Members of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program are held to rigorous industry standards, requiring a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance. Bitdefender underwent an extensive review of its architecture and technology to ensure its solutions meet the highest quality and design benchmarks. The program also assessed proof of customer success, highlighting Bitdefender’s proven track record of delivering exceptional outcomes across various industry verticals.

For more information about Bitdefender cloud security solutions visit here.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.