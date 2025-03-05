Jump Selected as an Official Technology Provider for Osaic’s Network of Financial Professionals

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jump, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial advisors and other financial services providers, today announced its approval as an official technology vendor for Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management solutions. This strategic relationship brings Jump’s advanced AI platform to Osaic’s expansive network of wealth management professionals, empowering them with tools designed to streamline workflows, strengthen compliance and significantly reduce administrative burdens.

“Osaic has always had one primary goal: to provide the best technology, resources and services to our financial professionals so they can focus on their clients,” said Clayton Chandler, chief data officer of Osaic. “Partnering with Jump represents another step forward in that commitment. By integrating Jump’s AI capabilities, we’re giving advisors the tools and efficiency they need to work smarter, not harder—so they can dedicate more time to building stronger client relationships. As our industry continues to evolve, we remain steadfastly committed to supporting financial professionals in their growth and success.”

Jump offers several key benefits to Osaic’s network of financial professionals. Streamlined workflows allow advisors to spend more time building client relationships and less on manual data entry, while AI-powered note taking delivers accurate documentation, reducing regulatory risk. Additionally, by minimizing administrative tasks, Jump supports scalability—allowing financial professionals to efficiently manage growing client bases without increasing their administrative workload. This partnership reinforces Jump and Osaic’s shared commitment to empowering advisors with advanced technology that supports heightened productivity and creates a more efficient, client-focused experience.

“We are proud to bring Jump’s leading advisor AI capabilities to support Osaic’s goal of providing the best technology, resources and services to their financial professionals so they can focus on their clients,” said Parker Ence, chief executive officer and co-founder of Jump. “Advisors who use Jump daily save hundreds of hours each year, stay more engaged with their clients and deliver a better overall client experience through AI-enhanced meeting workflows.”

Jump has quickly emerged as a leader in AI-driven efficiency for financial advisors, recently earning the highest market share results in the latest T3 survey’s Transcription/Text Capture Services and Onboarding and Proposal Generation Tools categories compared to other advisor AI tools. In addition, the platform received ‘extraordinary’ high user satisfaction ratings. Since its founding in 2023, Jump has quickly established itself as an essential productivity tool for advisory firms of all sizes—ranging from solo practitioners to large enterprise-level registered investment advisors (RIAs) and independent broker-dealers (IBDs). The company recently closed a $20 million Series A funding round, bringing its total capital raised to $24.6 million.

About Jump

Jump is the industry’s leading advisor AI assistant, enabling registered investment advisor (RIA), broker-dealer, and enterprise teams to cut meeting admin by up to 90% while elevating the advisor and client experience. Jump automates meeting prep, note taking, compliance documentation, CRM updates, client recap email, financial data extraction and follow-up tasks, allowing advisors to process meetings in just five minutes – not 60. Jump is made for advisors, 100% customizable, deeply integrated with the tech stack, and designed with safety and compliance in mind. For more information, visit jumpapp.com, or for information about career opportunities at Jump, visit careers.jumpapp.com.