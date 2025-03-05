HighByte Joins The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the company has joined The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita as a Participant-level sponsor alongside an evolving ecosystem of hardware, software, cyber, and academic collaborators.

This collaboration aims to help clients solve challenges in modeling and managing industrial data to help them utilize emerging technologies. According to Deloitte’s “2025 Manufacturing Industry Outlook,” three-quarters of respondents indicated that their organization has increased investment around data lifecycle management to support their generative AI strategy.

“As manufacturers scale emerging technologies, they’re finding that fragmented data is one of the biggest barriers to innovation,” said Tim Gaus, Smart Manufacturing Leader and Principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP. “While dealing with data management can be an enormous task, Deloitte’s deep manufacturing sector knowledge —also known as IndustryAdvantage™—and technology combined with data contextualization and orchestration tools from HighByte, helps our clients to efficiently merge data from diverse sources to bridge the gap between OT and IT systems, networks, and teams.”

This combination of technology and change management services led a Fortune 100 company to collaborate with HighByte and Deloitte to tackle predictive maintenance using a Unified Namespace (UNS) architecture. By putting a strategic plan in place with Deloitte, the company was able to scale HighByte Intelligence Hub to 40 critical sites in 8 weeks to meet their project goals and capture critical business value. As a result, the maintenance team increased productivity, reduced costs, and increased system availability. Since the project’s inception in 2023, the company continues to expand use cases for the Intelligence Hub beyond predictive maintenance to get more value from the solution they deployed and ultimately do more with less.

“We’ve learned that digital transformation requires more than great technology. It requires the right people, processes, and culture to drive digital maturity and manage change at industrial companies,” said Tony Paine, Chief Executive Officer at HighByte. “That’s why we’re excited to collaborate with Deloitte’s Smart Manufacturing business at The Smart Factory and beyond to deliver, deploy, and scale Industrial DataOps solutions for our mutual customers. Together, we have the power to reach more manufacturers on their digital transformation journey and help them turn their plans into reality.”

The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita is an experience center that helps organizations leverage advanced manufacturing techniques and the latest technologies to solve problems, accelerate innovation, and achieve end-to-end digital transformations. Located on Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus, The Factory is part of Deloitte’s global network of smart factories. Visitors to The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita can discover and interact with HighByte Intelligence Hub on The Factory’s fully functioning shop floor, in its command center, and via virtual displays. In addition, visitors—both virtual and in-person—can experience how multi-party, collaborative solutions can solve their biggest challenges, modernize their operations, and accelerate their path to value through detailed demonstrations that are customized to their business.

Please contact a HighByte representative to schedule an onsite or virtual workshop at The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita.

HighByte is an industrial software company addressing the data architecture and integration challenges faced by global manufacturers as they digitally transform. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company’s proven Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

