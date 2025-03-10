CORRECTING and REPLACING Aquarian Enters Joint Venture with Raven Capital to create Raven Music Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First sentence should read: Aquarian Holdings, a diversified global holding company with a strategic portfolio of insurance and asset management solutions, announced today a joint venture with Raven Capital to invest in a music-only strategy focused on the acquisition of copyrights.

AQUARIAN ENTERS JOINT VENTURE WITH RAVEN CAPITAL TO CREATE RAVEN MUSIC PARTNERS

Aquarian Holdings, a diversified global holding company with a strategic portfolio of insurance and asset management solutions, announced today a joint venture with Raven Capital to invest in a music-only strategy focused on the acquisition of copyrights.

Raven Music Partners is the newly formed music-focused investment affiliate of Raven Capital, an alternative investment manager which invests across the intellectual property, credit, and real estate sectors. Through this strategic partnership, Aquarian will become an anchor investor in Raven Music Partners’ investment strategy seeded with a catalog of ~15,000 music intellectual property assets across country, rock, pop, and Christian music genres including hits such as “Whiskey Glasses” (Morgan Wallen), “All About That Bass” (Meghan Trainor), and “Say You Won’t Let Go” (James Arthur).

With offices in New York, Los Angeles, and South Florida, Raven Music Partners focuses on acquiring and managing music copyrights. The firm collaborates with independent artists, songwriters and labels, providing opportunities to expand their reach and influence across audiences. Endurance Music Group (“Endurance”), Raven Music Partners’ affiliate administrator and on-the-ground presence in Nashville, provides active catalog management and adds differentiated sourcing capabilities. Endurance taps into the close-knit music community for new opportunities to partner with songwriters, artists, music managers, indie publishers, indie labels, and other industry participants. Raven Music Partners’ direct market presence, coupled with Aquarian’s interest in the music rights sector, makes this partnership an excellent opportunity for both firms to drive downstream revenue growth.

Over the past decade, technological advances have moved the music industry firmly into the streaming era, with streaming representing 84% of recorded music revenue in the first half of 2024 per the Recording Industry Association of America. While the overall music industry is forecast to grow at a 7.6% CAGR from 2024-2030, streaming is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% (Source: Goldman Sachs Equity Research). Streaming growth is driving demand for more titles across platforms with independent labels, and music investors are finding ways to grow music revenues with synchronization placements, creative playlisting and project collaborations. Investing in music rights offers investors a steady, royalty-based current income stream with potential for asset appreciation.

“ Aquarian recognized a compelling opportunity in a crowded music royalties' sector, attracted by the predictable cash flow and the uncorrelated nature of music rights to broader macroeconomic trends,” said Rudy Sahay, Founder and Managing Partner of Aquarian Holdings. “ Aquarian is particularly drawn to Raven Music Partners for its disciplined investment approach, differentiated sourcing capabilities, and extensive relationship base within Nashville and the broader music ecosystem.”

“ This investment from Aquarian supports our commitment to serve as trusted stewards of music intellectual property, allowing us to be the buyer of choice for many songwriters and artists,” said Jeremy Tucker, Founder and Managing Member, Raven Music Partners.

“ We view music and entertainment royalties as an attractive space to generate long-term, stable returns with meaningful upside potential,” added Sahay. “ We are excited to partner with Raven Music Partners, who has demonstrated a thoughtful approach to the monetization and appreciation of music royalties as well as a commitment to supporting independent artists.”

DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Aquarian in connection with the transaction. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to Raven Capital in connection with the transaction.

About Raven Music Partners

Raven Music Partners is the music-only investment affiliate of Raven Capital, an alternative investment manager with more than $2 billion in assets under management. Raven Capital, founded by Josh Green in 2008, invests in intellectual property, credit, and real estate. Raven Music Partners invests in a variety of music royalties and related IP assets and is supported by Endurance Music Group, a vertically integrated, full-service firm with a team dedicated to music IP administration, monetization, and creative servicing.

About Aquarian

Aquarian is a diversified global holding company with a strategic portfolio of insurance and asset management solutions providing investment opportunities to millions of people. Aquarian invests across the capital structure and creates tailored financing solutions that enable great, high-quality companies to grow and evolve. Aquarian and its relying advisers serve as investment managers on approximately $22 billion of book value AUM as of December 31, 2024. For more information, visit aquarianlp.com.