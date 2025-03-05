Amentum to Deliver Program and Project Management for New UK Nuclear Power Station

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) has been selected as sole program and project management delivery partner for Sizewell C, a new nuclear power station that will strengthen the United Kingdom’s energy security.

“Sizewell C’s always-on nuclear electricity will boost UK energy security at a time of volatile global gas prices, leading to lower and more predictable energy costs,” said Andy White, Senior Vice President of Amentum Energy & Environment International. “Our international program management experience and the learning from our work at Hinkley Point C will help to advance a project which is crucial for job creation and economic growth across the country.”

As well as program and project management, Amentum will also support delivery teams from Sizewell C Ltd with digitally aligned project controls, engineering and technical services, and innovative infrastructure solutions for site management. The contract duration extends until the station begins generating electricity and will create hundreds of new jobs in the UK.

Nigel Cann, Joint Managing Director of Sizewell C, said: “Amentum’s global program management capabilities and international nuclear new build experience will help us deliver the game-changing benefits and cost savings of replicating Hinkley Point C’s reactor design, while supporting our commitment to creating jobs and skills in the UK and maintaining the national capability essential for the nuclear renaissance.”

Mark Whitney, President of Amentum Energy & Environment, said: “Our nuclear new build program management experience in the UK and elsewhere, together with our deep technical advisory capability, means that Amentum is well positioned at the forefront of the nuclear renaissance.”

Sizewell C Ltd is 76% owned by the UK Government, which has pledged investment totaling $3.2 billion (£2.5 billion). The station, on the East Suffolk coast in England, will have two 1.6 gigawatt EPR reactors capable of supplying electricity to six million homes while avoiding about nine million metric tons of carbon emissions each year. The project will support 70,000 jobs among more than 3,000 companies in the UK’s nuclear and construction supply chains.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, inclusion and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 53,000 employees in approximately 80 countries across all 7 continents.

Visit us at www.amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

