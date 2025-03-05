Team with $210 Million Moves to Ameriprise Financial for Superior Client Experience and Support to Grow

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Private wealth advisory practice, Highland Wealth Management, recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from LPL Financial with $210 million in assets. The practice, located in Columbia, Lewisburg and Pulaski, Tenn., is led by Private Wealth Advisor Lee Hooks MBA, CFP®, and includes financial advisors Adam Kock, Clyde Allen III, Kathryn Haislip Lintz, Mike Wickberg and Whitney Shimatsu.

Highland Wealth Management conducted an extensive search for a new broker-dealer that could complement the superior service they provide to clients. Reflecting on their decision, Hooks cited several reasons for selecting Ameriprise:

Client satisfaction: “We pride ourselves on giving our clients excellent service and needed a broker-dealer that would make it easier, not more difficult, to do that,” said Hooks. “Ameriprise consistently wins awards for client satisfaction and customer service, so that was a big draw for us.”

Technology: "Ameriprise invests heavily in technology to help advisors deliver for their clients while making it easier for their practices to grow and flourish. Our clients have been extremely impressed with the Ameriprise app and client-facing technology."

Independence backed by a strong brand: "The independent platform at Ameriprise is the best of both worlds. We keep our independence and practice name on the door and have a strong firm and brand behind us."

Hooks looks forward to the future of Highland Wealth Management at Ameriprise. “We are excited about utilizing the technology and all of the growth initiatives Ameriprise has to offer,” he said. “We have big goals for growth and believe Ameriprise will help us get there.”

Highland Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice to clients to help them achieve the goals they have for themselves and their families. The practice includes administrative assistant Carolann Hall, director of operations Mallory Maddox and client specialist Craig Ladd, and is supported locally by Ameriprise Franchise Field Vice President George Varones and Ameriprise Regional Vice President Trish Moll.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About the Ameriprise Ultimate Advisor Partnership

The Ameriprise Ultimate Advisor Partnership offers a differentiated experience for advisors that helps them accelerate growth while delivering an excellent client experience. Combined with the company’s culture of support and independence, the Ultimate Advisor Partnership enables advisors to scale their businesses, deepen client relationships and drive referrals for future growth.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 130 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors2, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

