Cox Business Launches New Unified Communications Solutions

ATLANTA & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading global provider of AI-powered trusted communications, and Cox Business, a leading provider of advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions, today announced a new partnership to bring advanced communications solutions to customers. These solutions combine Cox’s reliable, high speed connectivity and business solutions with RingCentral’s AI-powered business communications platform. Available today, Cox Business Connect with RingCentral will empower businesses of all sizes to transform work experiences and deliver enhanced customer interactions. Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral will debut later this year.

“We are constantly evolving our product portfolio to drive greater business outcomes for our customers, and their end users,” said Mark Greatrex, President of Cox Communications. “By combining the Cox Business fiber-powered network with RingCentral’s capabilities, we empower companies of all sizes to streamline their operations, enhance employee productivity, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive long-term growth.”

Powered by RingCentral’s flagship RingEX™, Cox Business Connect with RingCentral offers customers access to an enterprise cloud communications platform that provides HD video and audio calls, chat, SMS and fax as a unified experience from a single application. Additionally, customers can drive smarter conversations and maximize productivity through AI-driven capabilities, including meeting transcriptions, closed captions, summaries, and meeting highlights.

Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral, powered by RingCentral’s RingCX™, an AI-first, cloud-based contact center solution, will make it simpler for businesses to establish and operate contact centers by equipping them with AI-driven omnichannel capabilities across 20+ digital channels, AI quality management, CRM integrations, conversational insights, and coaching, while delivering all interactions in one place. Easy to deploy and simple to use, businesses will have the tools they need to enable exceptional customer, agent, and supervisor experiences.

"At RingCentral, our mission has always been to empower businesses of all sizes with innovative solutions that transform how they communicate, collaborate, and serve their customers," said Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of RingCentral. "By offering AI-first, cloud-based unified communications and contact center capabilities on a single, seamless platform, we unlock the true power of integrated workflows that improve efficiency and elevate customer and employee experiences. We are thrilled to partner with Cox Business to deliver AI-powered business communications solutions that help organizations modernize their systems, streamline operations, and achieve greater business outcomes."

Cox Business is part of Cox’s Commercial Business Unit that serves businesses holistically with advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions. For more information, visit www.CoxBusiness.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications, contact center, conversational intelligence, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of users worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2025 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingEX, RingCX, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Through Cox Business, Hospitality Network, RapidScale and Segra, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial services portfolio including advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.