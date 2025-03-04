Baumit and Celanese Collaborate to Offer Façade Plaster and Paint Solutions Created with Carbon Capture Technology

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baumit has announced a collaboration with Celanese Corporation, a global specialty materials and chemical company, that would leverage carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology to provide Baumit with binders for sustainable paint and plaster solutions for its European customers.

Celanese enables the conversion of waste emissions into chemical raw materials through its ECO-CC products. The technology takes industrial CO 2 emissions that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere and chemically converts the captured CO 2 into a chemical building block which makes up part of the vinyl acetate-based emulsions used as a raw material in the manufacturing of binders. This process reduces input fossil fuels, promotes a circular economy, and reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional processes. CCU and fossil-fuel based feedstocks are commingled but accurately tracked through mass balance accounting.

Baumit’s collaboration with Celanese leverages both companies’ commitments to sustainability and innovation. Broadly, this collaboration is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of Baumit’s render and paint products by more than 5,000 tons of CO 2 emissions per year.

“We are pleased to partner with Celanese as part of our GO2morrow sustainability goal to significantly reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by 2030,” said Roman Stickler, Chief Marketing Officer, Baumit. “Using the CCU process to recycle CO2 into 100% of the binders used for façade plasters and paints helps create a more circular economy and reduces the carbon footprint of Baumit products.”

“Our collaboration with Baumit to recycle carbon emissions to produce their binders is a perfect example of why this capability is important,” said Kevin Norfleet, global sustainability director, Acetyls, Celanese. “Our CCU platform creates unique opportunities to create a more circular economy within the built environment.”

For more information about the CCU technology, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol7NoGpjFVo. Further details about Baumit can also be found at https://int.baumit.com/sustainability.

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese is a Fortune 500 company that employs approximately 12,200 employees worldwide with 2024 net sales of $10.3 billion.

About Baumit

Baumit was founded as a building materials brand in 1988 and is now an established force in the European building materials industry. Baumit is a leading manufacturer of thermal insulation composite systems (ETICS) and top coatings for facades in Central Europe with a strong focus on sustainability. The company produces more than 45 million square meters of thermal insulation every year. The Baumit Group has branches and subsidiaries in 25 European countries. Baumit employs more than 3,600 people and achieved sales of almost 1,3 billion euros in 2024.