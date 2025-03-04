Fluor-Led JV Supports Successful Completion and Startup of Major Project at Tengiz Oil Field in Kazakhstan

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is pleased to announce that it successfully led a joint venture that supported the completion and startup of Tengizchevroil’s (TCO) Future Growth Project (FGP) at the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan. The Fluor-led joint venture, including partners Worley, Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas, and KazGiproNefteTrans Engineering Company, has provided a suite of engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance services for TCO since 2011.

“Achieving first oil is a significant accomplishment and we congratulate the TCO team,” said Mike Alexander, President of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business. “Fluor has supported TCO for the past 14 years and has been active in the Republic of Kazakhstan since 1982, working on projects that have helped shape the oil and gas industry.”

As part of the FGP, a new Third-Generation Plan (3GP) was built at the Tengiz oil field, which was discovered in 1979 and ranks as one of the world’s largest and deepest fields. This project milestone marks the beginning of a ramp-up of crude oil production over the coming months. Once all Tengiz facilities are operating at full capacity, TCO’s total annual crude oil production is expected to reach approximately 40 million tons per annum.

As part of its work on the project, significant contributions and commitments to building a sustainable economic future for residents have been made. These include the development of programs for schools and universities to train craft labor and professional engineers, as well as new capabilities for the Republic of Kazakhstan in engineering, high-tech equipment servicing, project management, construction and fabrication.

Tengizchevroil LLP is a Kazakhstani partnership owned by Chevron (50%), KazMunayGas (20%), ExxonMobil (25%) and Lukoil (5%).

