Vantage Bank Selects SRA Watchtower As Their Business Intelligence Platform For Risk and Financial Insights

GLEN ALLEN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SRA Watchtower announced today, Vantage Bank, a leading community bank committed to innovation and operational excellence, has selected Watchtower, The Holistic Risk and Business Intelligence Platform™ to create a panoramic view of risk and enable actionable insights.

Vantage Bank shares SRA Watchtower’s view that data is the currency of the future. Vantage Bank will leverage Watchtower to centralize risk data from a range of sources, optimize reporting, and align risk to each department’s strategic goals. Watchtower will allow Vantage Bank to scale its risk function, and spend less time managing data and more time managing risk.

“Watchtower is uniquely designed to help financial institutions consolidate their risk data, streamline reporting, and proactively manage their risk profile,” said Edward Vincent, CEO of SRA Watchtower. “We will work with Vantage Bank to strengthen their operational resilience and help them make data-driven decisions with confidence. We are excited to partner with Vantage Bank to support their forward-thinking approach to enterprise risk management.”

“With our asset base growing rapidly, we recognized that we need to invest in integrating our established Enterprise Risk Management program into a comprehensive platform. To achieve this, we extensively evaluated market solutions. Our choice to partner with SRA Watchtower was driven by the necessity of a robust risk data repository, capable of consolidating data from diverse sources and enabling seamless monitoring of our enterprise risk profile,” said Joel Castaneda, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of Vantage Bank. “What truly stood out was how our forward-thinking vision for risk data management closely aligned with Watchtower’s strategy.”

By aligning innovative technology with a shared commitment to excellence, SRA Watchtower and Vantage Bank are setting new standards for effective and proactive risk management for community banks and beyond.

Castaneda noted, “Watchtower allows us to tailor risk attributes to our unique business model, seamlessly connecting our daily activities and risk assessments (RCSAs) with a top-down enterprise risk perspective. Automating risk data ingestion and streamlining reporting for our board, senior leadership, and risk committees empowers us to make informed strategic decisions, manage risks within our appetite, and remain focused on our goal of being the most remarkable community bank.”

About SRA Watchtower

SRA Watchtower is a leading SaaS provider of innovative risk management and financial insight solutions, serving the financial services industry and beyond. Our suite of proprietary technology solutions and methodologies was built “by risk pros for risk pros” and designed to help customers optimize risk to accelerate growth. Watchtower, The Holistic Risk and Business Intelligence Platform™ provides practitioners, executives, and the Board with a timely, panoramic view of risk, enhanced by AI-powered data analytics, to make risk-informed decisions. Learn more at SRAwatchtower.com.

About Vantage Bank

Vantage Bank is a family-owned $4.5 billion community bank headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. The bank has full-service banking centers located in the Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio and has expansion plans into the Dallas market. Vantage is rated 5-Star Superior by BauerFinancial and is certified as a Great Place to Work. More information is available at https://www.vantage.bank/.