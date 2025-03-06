Dealpath Announces Strategic Partnership with CBRE Capital Markets on Dealpath Connect

NEW YORK & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealpath, the real estate industry’s leading investment and deal management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with CBRE Capital Markets to accelerate investment sales opportunities with prospective buyers through Dealpath Connect. All deals visible on CBRE Deal Flow will be available on Dealpath Connect, ensuring that relevant investment opportunities are served in real-time to institutional investors. With this partnership, Dealpath Connect has created the only investment platform directly integrating listings from the largest real estate brokerage firms, including CBRE and JLL.

"Dealpath’s deep integration into the investment workflows of over 300 institutional buy-side clients uniquely positions us to partner with CBRE," said Mike Sroka, CEO and co-founder of Dealpath. "Together, we’re empowering the fantastic teams at CBRE to seamlessly surface high-quality opportunities and deliver a white-glove client experience to these leading investors —driving greater efficiency and velocity in institutional real estate transactions."

"We’ve worked closely with Dealpath over the past year and have seen firsthand how Dealpath Connect and CBRE Deal Flow Sync provide certainty that deals were received, routed, and reviewed by the right individuals at target investment firms,” said Bryan Doyle, Managing Director of Capital Markets and Head of the Private Client Program at CBRE. “We’re excited for this big step forward and to work with Dealpath, a preferred partner, to bring digital transformation to commercial real estate capital markets and add a significant capability that brings exceptional outcomes to our shared clients."

Dealpath announced the launch of Dealpath Connect in November 2024, a direct integration with top investment brokerage firms to seamlessly inject new listings directly into the pipelines of Dealpath’s buy-side clients. Dealpath Connect represents the industry’s first unified, integrated listings and deal management platform, which standardizes and seamlessly extracts data from key brokerage partners, providing clients with real-time access to investment opportunities. Listings are enriched with critical market intelligence including sales and lease comparables, demographic insights, and other key data, creating a centralized repository of information to drive more informed investment decisions.

“Dealpath Connect has already proven to be a competitive advantage for our firm by helping us to efficiently filter through new opportunities in the market that fit our pipeline requirements. We are actively evaluating deals sourced from brokers on Dealpath Connect, which we can then seamlessly transition into our active pipeline. The ability to add new deal flow with the click of a button enables us to instantly begin underwriting,” said Jared Morgan, Head of Acquisitions at Four Springs Capital Trust.

With Dealpath Connect, sell-side broker partners are seeing more than an 80 percent gain in the visibility of their opportunities with top institutional clients and more than a 30 percent increase in Confidentiality Agreements signed. Investment teams leveraging the platform are achieving more than a 200 percent increase in relevant deals screened and a 30 percent decrease in errors in underwriting, diligence, and deal execution.

About Dealpath

Dealpath is the world’s largest and most trusted real estate investment management platform. To date, Dealpath has powered over $10 trillion in transactions in partnership with hundreds of firms, from leading global institutions, including Blackstone, Nuveen, LaSalle, CBRE IM, MetLife, Newmark, Oxford Properties, New York Life, UBS, Manulife, DWS, and Principal to numerous mid-market and regional organizations. Dealpath drives investment performance by uniting data, insights, and execution in a platform purpose-built for real estate, giving firms the tools they need to operate with speed, efficiency, and precision and unlock opportunity in a dynamic and competitive landscape where the best information wins. For more information, visit our website at www.dealpath.com and follow us on LinkedIn.