Apex Fintech Solutions and OneVest Announce Strategic Collaboration to Transform Wealth Management Technology Landscape

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), an innovation launchpad for the global investment ecosystem, and OneVest, a leader in wealth management technology, have entered into a strategic collaboration aimed at offering modern technology that can help growth-minded companies build unique digital investor experiences or fill gaps in their current tech stacks.

This alliance combines the flexible, composable structure of the OneVest platform with the built-for-scale custodial platform from Apex AscendTM. Together, we offer our clients a wider array of flexible technology, giving them more ways to modify, replace, or add new modules without disrupting their entire systems. Furthermore, by integrating the OneVest solutions into Apex Ascend, we expand Ascend’s back-office-focused capabilities by adding a configurable front-end experience for advisors and investors, along with a mobile app.

Through this collaboration, Apex clients will be able to access OneVest’s versatile product offerings directly through Apex Ascend, enhancing features and workflows with a minimal lift from their in-house developers.

" We are thrilled to partner with Apex Fintech Solutions, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in the financial industry," said Amar Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of OneVest. " This collaboration will enable us to leverage Apex's proven technology to deliver more flexible, efficient, and personalized investment solutions to our clients, empowering them to achieve their financial goals."

" Joining forces with OneVest aligns with our mission to provide advanced technology solutions that drive the future of investing," said Connor Coughlin, Chief Commercial Officer of Apex Fintech Solutions. " Together, we are set to push the boundaries of what is possible in the investment realm, offering clients unprecedented access to modern advisor tools, digital investor experiences, enterprise management solutions, and much more, all designed to streamline and enhance their digital experiences."

As investors demand more digital investing experiences and firms adapt to meet the needs of the mass market, monolithic platforms will no longer be able to flex and adapt. This alliance between OneVest and Apex will allow both companies to help their clients stay equipped to meet investors’ needs today and tomorrow.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company on a mission to Power the World’s Wealth. It offers an end-to-end wealth management platform, from client onboarding, to portfolio management, to analytics and beyond. OneVest’s software was built to be modular, allowing financial institutions to fill gaps in their process depending on their needs. For more information, please visit OneVest.com.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and investor education for all. Apex’s suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, and Apex Silver™ brands. For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: www.ApexFintechSolutions.com.

Apex Clearing Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., is an SEC registered broker dealer, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is licensed in 53 states and territories. Securities products and services referenced herein are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation. FINRA BrokerCheck reports for Apex Clearing Corporation are available at: http://www.finra.org/brokercheck