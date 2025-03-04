Stellar Cyber Open XDR Integrates RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence for Smarter, More Actionable Incident Response

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR solutions, today announced a strategic integration of RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence into its award-winning Open XDR platform. This collaboration enables Stellar Cyber to provide better prioritization of incidents, smarter and richer alerts, and more accurate, actionable responses to cyber threats and incidents.

By leveraging RedSense’s robust Cyber Threat Intelligence as an enrichment source, Stellar Cyber Open XDR empowers security teams with unparalleled situational awareness. The enriched data helps organizations:

Prioritize Incidents More Effectively : RedSense’s intelligence provides real-time insights into the most critical and relevant threats, enabling faster decision-making.

: RedSense’s intelligence provides real-time insights into the most critical and relevant threats, enabling faster decision-making. Deliver Smarter Alerts : With enriched threat context, Stellar Cyber generates highly contextualized alerts, reducing false positives and allowing analysts to focus on the most pressing risks.

: With enriched threat context, Stellar Cyber generates highly contextualized alerts, reducing false positives and allowing analysts to focus on the most pressing risks. Enable More Accurate and Actionable Responses: The integration streamlines the incident response process with intelligence-backed automation, ensuring timely and effective mitigation of cyber threats.

Organizations can either bring their existing RedSense subscription to Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR or add RedSense to their current Open XDR instance as an additional service, maximizing flexibility and value.

“At Stellar Cyber, our mission is to provide security teams with the tools they need to simplify and strengthen their cyber defenses,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Partnerships at Stellar Cyber. “Integrating RedSense’s advanced threat intelligence into our Open XDR platform enhances our ability to deliver actionable insights and smarter workflows, ensuring our customers stay ahead of evolving threats.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Stellar Cyber to seamlessly deliver the power of RedSense to their platform,” said Dave Montanaro, RedSense CEO. “This integration exemplifies how combining best-in-class intelligence with leading XDR and SecOps capabilities can create a game-changing solution for today’s complex cybersecurity landscape.”

The integration of RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence is available immediately to all Stellar Cyber Open XDR customers. Organizations can now benefit from enhanced detection and response capabilities, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness in their cybersecurity operations.

Read the joint solution brief here.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber is a leading provider of Open XDR solutions, empowering security teams with the tools and intelligence they need to simplify security operations and deliver fast, effective threat detection and response. For more information, please visit stellarcyber.ai.

About RedSense

RedSense delivers advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence solutions designed to help organizations stay ahead of emerging threats and make informed security decisions. For more information, visit redsense.com.