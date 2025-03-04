St. Petersburg, Florida, to Deliver Improved Resident Services Through Tyler Technologies’ Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has announced it has signed an agreement with the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, for several Tyler solutions including its Enterprise ERP and Enterprise Permitting & Licensing suites that are integrated and purpose-built for government.

“As we looked to upgrade our current aging ERP and permitting system, we knew we needed a solution that would bring better efficiency to our staff and more transparency and a better overall government experience to our residents,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth T. Welch. “With innovation as one of our principles for accountable and responsive government, we’re excited to implement Tyler’s solutions to accomplish our goals.”

St. Petersburg’s selection of a combination of Tyler’s community development, service requests, permitting and licensing, utility billing, payments, and enterprise asset management solutions will bring a number of new capabilities and improvements, including:

A community development and permitting and licensing platform that provides streamlined project collaboration, automation, and transparency, and provides inspectors and code enforcement officers with mobile apps tailored to their needs.

An intuitive, easy-to-navigate online permitting assistant that allows users to navigate local ordinances and regulations, routing applicants to the correct information for their needs and reducing incorrect submittals.

24/7 online access so customers can easily pay bills, request services, submit applications, and manage their accounts. This convenience improves customer service and reduces the need for in-person visits.

A comprehensive data management platform that maintains historical information on services, accounts, and customers, allowing for detailed analysis and trend identification. This helps city staff make informed decisions and respond to customer inquiries more effectively.

Centralized workflows and real-time notifications to improve communication and collaboration between departments and with the community.

Robust reporting to provide valuable insights and metrics, enabling the city to make informed decisions based on real-time data.

“Government modernization initiatives help our clients bring together critical business functions while creating a better experience for staff and residents,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP & Civic Division. “Our flagship ERP and permitting and licensing solutions are robust but user friendly, allowing the city to elevate their services. We are confident its residents will experience a more seamless experience in paying utility bills, applying for permits, requesting services, and much more.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 45,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

