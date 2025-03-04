Bowker Teams With Storywise to Promote Innovative Book Discovery Solution

CHATHAM, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowker is partnering with Storywise to promote its book discovery platform to the publishing community.

Bowker General Manager Beat Barblan stated, “Bowker is pleased to add Storywise to our suite of tools and services for authors and publishers. Their innovative, efficient solution to book discovery matches authors with publishers seeking new talent. We are excited and eager to spread the word.”

Gavin Marcus, the CEO of Storywise, said, “Bowker is the perfect partner for us on so many levels. Their platform already engages so many publishers looking to market their books and authors looking to tell their stories. We see this partnership as an amazing opportunity to complement their brand and to significantly grow our network.”

For Publishers and Agents

Publishers and agents set up their wish lists, and Storywise surfaces the stars. With proprietary Taste Matching, Storywise equips publishers with powerful tools to streamline submissions, manage the slush pile, and discover new talent. Storywise effortlessly prioritizes manuscripts based on themes, characters, plot structures – almost anything. Whether evaluating email submissions or finding the perfect match through the Storywise Network, publishers and agents can assess, filter, and shortlist manuscripts based on their taste profiles effortlessly. Storywise also provides accurate metadata, comparatives, synopses and more to assist in fast and thoughtful decision making.

For Authors

Storywise provides essential tools for authors to refine, showcase, and connect their work with the right industry professionals – helping them move beyond the slush pile and toward meaningful publishing opportunities. The Storywise Network steers great manuscripts to the most relevant publishers and agents, saving valuable editing time and creating real opportunities for talented authors.

Jeremy Esekow, the Chief Product Officer for Storywise, stated, “The Storywise Network is all about matching publishers with super relevant authors that they might have never discovered and giving authors the tools they need to put their best story forward. A larger, more diverse variety of great books is good for everyone.”

About Bowker

Bowker provides products and services that make books easier to create, discover, evaluate, and experience – connecting publishers, authors, and booksellers with readers. From essential identifiers like ISBNs and barcodes… to editing and copyright protection assistance… to marketing and publicity tools, Bowker offers a wide range of resources to help authors publish and promote their titles.

About Storywise

Storywise was founded to give promising authors a better shot at publishing successfully – and to provide publishers and agents with a better way to discover stories that fit their wish list. An experienced team of editors, developers, and experts in AI and natural language processing combines deep publishing knowledge, technical prowess, and personal experience to build tools that help get stories published.