MAPFRE RE and CyberCube join forces to enhance cyber risk management and growth

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAPFRE RE, the global reinsurer of the MAPFRE Group, and CyberCube, the leading provider of cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry, have joined forces through a three-year agreement for the reinsurer to license CyberCube’s suite of solutions. This partnership underscores MAPFRE RE’s commitment to advancing its cyber risk management capabilities.

As part of this strategic collaboration, MAPFRE RE has licensed CyberCube’s suite of products, including its cyber accumulation solution. The decision to partner with CyberCube is aligned with both companies’ commitment to employ the best capabilities and services to achieve accurate and high-value results for the industry, companies, and clients.

A key objective of this partnership is to strengthen MAPFRE RE’s position in this line of business, leveraging CyberCube’s tools and expertise to tap into the growing cyber insurance demand. This collaboration aligns with both companies’ vision to foster innovation and growth in the global cyber insurance market.

Juan Marcano, Principal Alternative Risk Transfer, at CyberCube, said: “MAPFRE RE chose CyberCube due to our knowledge, experience and unparalleled cyber expertise that positioned us as the ideal partner for its accumulation management objectives. Our comprehensive suite of solutions and services were aligned with MAPFRE RE needs. We are delighted to support its ambitious plans for growth and innovation in the cyber insurance space.

Oscar Taboada, Head of Cyber at MAPFRE RE, said: “At MAPFRE RE, we are committed to equipping ourselves with the most updated tools and solutions to address the evolving challenges of cyber risk. CyberCube’s solutions will enhance our ability to manage cyber accumulations effectively and expand our footprint in different markets. We are excited to embark on this long-term partnership and look forward to mutual success.”

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. Driven by data and informed by insight, we have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to supplement our multi-disciplinary team. Our clients rely on our solutions to make informed decisions about managing and transferring cyber risks. We unpack complex cyber threats into clear, actionable strategies, translating cyber risk into financial impact on businesses, markets, and society as a whole.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company. Our models are built on an unparalleled ecosystem of data and validated by extensive model calibration, internally and externally. CyberCube is the leader in cyber risk quantification for the insurance industry, serving over 100 insurance institutions globally. The company’s investors include Forgepoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About MAPFRE RE

MAPFRE RE is a global reinsurance company with 18 offices throughout the world. In the last few years it has consolidated its position as one of the major international reinsurance companies by premium volume, and it is one of the main contributors to MAPFRE Group revenue and profit.