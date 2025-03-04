Edgewater Wireless and Silicon Catalyst Agreement Approved by Regulators

OTTAWA, Canada & SILICON VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Portfolio Company Services Agreement, dated November 8, 2024 (the “Agreement”), between Edgewater and arm’s length party (the “Provider”) Silicon Catalyst, a Santa Clara, California based incubator + accelerator.

“Gaining access to Silicon Catalyst’s renowned incubator + accelerator program provides us with invaluable resources to dramatically reduce the costs of bringing our next-generation chips to market. Silicon Catalyst’s mission – to support semiconductor innovators like Edgewater – offers us a strategic advantage by connecting us to a global ecosystem of in-kind and strategic partners. Their expertise will help us navigate the complexities of moving from development to production and commercialization while de-risking Edgewater for investors,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “We’re pleased the TSX Venture Exchange approved this bold move and look forward to accelerating our work with Silicon Catalyst.”

Portfolio Company Service Agreement Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Edgewater will join an incubator + accelerator program designed to encourage the development of early-stage companies whose technology relates to the semiconductor sciences, through the provision by Silicon Catalyst and its network of industry partners of resources and management services.

Guided closely by a Silicon Catalyst partner, and accessing a network of over 350 industry advisors, the accelerator’s ecosystem provides everything early-stage semiconductor companies need to design, fabricate, and market semiconductor solutions. Most critically, Silicon Catalyst-backed companies can tap in excess of US$3M worth of in-kind goods and services essential for bringing Edgewater’s next-generation semiconductors to market. Silicon Catalyst, its Strategic Partners and Investors are renowned for helping emerging semiconductor companies transform ideas into valuable, high-impact products.

Concurrent with Edgewater’s admission to the program, Silicon Catalyst has been granted a Board Advisor position and received 18,812,639 warrants. Each warrant (a “Warrant”) entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share until the date, which is 5-years following the issuance of the Warrants. The consideration is subject to the receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSXV.

About Silicon Catalyst

“it’s about what’s next®”

Silicon Catalyst is the only incubator + accelerator focused on the Global Semiconductor Industry including Chips, Chiplets, Materials, IP and Silicon fabrication-based Photonics, MEMS, Sensors, Life Science and Quantum. More than 1,200 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst and the company has admitted over 100 exciting companies. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator + accelerator supplies startups with access to design tools, silicon devices, networking, and a path to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their company’s novel technology solutions. Over the past nine years, the Silicon Catalyst model has been proven to dramatically accelerate a startup’s trajectory while at the same time de-risking the equation for investors.

The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst Portfolio Companies. SiliconCatalyst.UK, a subsidiary of Silicon Catalyst, was selected by the UK government to manage ChipStart UK, an early-stage semiconductor incubator funded by the UK government.

In February of this year, Silicon Catalyst Ventures (SCV) was launched to fund early-stage startups accepted into the incubator’s two-year program. SCV has already made eleven investments in Silicon Catalyst Portfolio Companies.

More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com, www.silic﻿oncatalystangels.com, www.siliconcatalyst.uk, and www.sicatalystvc.com.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology, transforming Wi-Fi performance for residential and enterprise markets. Our advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing deliver unparalleled economic value by enhancing network efficiency, reducing congestion, and improving quality of service for service providers and their customers. With 26 granted patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Spectrum Slicing technology is redefining the economics of Wi-Fi, enabling service providers to maximize their infrastructure investments while delivering next-generation performance today.

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided or sliced, enabling more radios to operate efficiently within the same spectrum. Think of Spectrum Slicing like upgrading from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway—dramatically increasing capacity and throughput, regardless of Wi-Fi technology. A recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider demonstrated 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed, with the most significant improvements seen in homes with the highest device density. By optimizing spectrum usage, Spectrum Slicing enhances user experience and drives down operational costs, unlocking new revenue opportunities for service providers in residential and enterprise deployments.

For more information, visit edgewaterwireless.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.