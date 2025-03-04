PureTech Scientific LLC and Brenntag Beauty & Personal Care Group Announce a Strategic Partnership for the Distribution of Glypure® Cosmetic-Grade Glycolic Acid in North America

BELLE, W.Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PureTech Scientific LLC, a global leader in organic synthesis of ultra-high purity glycolic acid, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brenntag Beauty & Personal Care Group to its North American distribution network for the line of Glypure® high purity glycolic acid-based products. Effective immediately, Brenntag is an authorized distributor for all Glypure® products covering US, Canada and Mexico.

PureTech Scientific, a carve-out of the legacy DuPont Glycolic Acid Division, proudly manufacturers all glycolic acid products in the United States from raw materials sourced exclusively from North America. Glypure® active ingredients are produced using an industry-leading purification process and offer formulation versatility to a wide range of skin and hair care applications. For more information regarding Glypure® glycolic acid please visit our website Glypure.com.

Maia Navarrete, Brenntag B&PC Sr. Director Personal Care Americas stated: “We are extremely excited with our new distribution agreement with PureTech Scientific as the Glypure® products are the industry standard of high purity glycolic acid for the Beauty and Personal Care industry. We are especially excited with their new launch, Glypure® 70 ULTRA, which is an ultra-high-purity glycolic that is formaldehyde-free and dichloroacetic acid-free that offers true innovation to consumers that are looking for a safe and effective product.”

Nav Arora, PureTech Scientific Chief Commercial Officer added: "Our strategic partnership with Brenntag Beauty & Personal Care group significantly expands access to Glypure® in the personal care market. This collaboration will enable our customers to easily integrate this proudly made-in-the-USA ingredient into their formulations through an efficient and reliable sourcing experience. It further reinforces PureTech's commitment to quality, reliability, and customer success."

About PureTech Scientific LLC

Headquartered in Belle, West Virginia, PureTech Scientific is the global leader in organic synthesis of ultra-high purity glycolic acid for the Life Sciences and Specialty Chemical industries, and the sole manufacturer in the Americas. With over 85 years of operating experience and a commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, we are dedicated to delivering world-class products, innovations, and customer support for a healthier and safer world. For more information, visit puretechscientific.com.