Cadrenal Therapeutics Announces Collaboration Agreement with Abbott in Support of Pivotal Study of Tecarfarin in Patients with HeartMate 3™ LVAD

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized cardiovascular therapeutics, with the late-stage asset tecarfarin, a new oral Vitamin K antagonist (VKA), today announced the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with Abbott (NYSE: ABT) to support Cadrenal’s pivotal TECarfarin Anticoagulation and Hemocompatibility with Left Ventricular Assist Devices (TECH-LVAD) trial.

Under the terms of the Collaboration and Data Sharing Agreement, Abbott will support Cadrenal on the planning and execution of the TECH-LVAD trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tecarfarin in patients with LVADs. Under the Agreement, Abbott will share insights from recent HeartMate 3™ trials and will support Cadrenal with: trial design, site identification, trial awareness, and HeartMate 3™ expertise.

“We are pleased to have the support of Abbott, a global healthcare leader, which further validates the advancement into late-stage clinical development of tecarfarin. This partnership strengthens our access to key clinical trial sites and enhances patient enrollment efforts,” said Quang X. Pham, Chief Executive Officer, Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. “Together, we have a unique opportunity to evaluate tecarfarin in combination with the HeartMate 3™ LVAD, advancing our commitment to bringing forward the first innovation in vitamin K-targeted anticoagulation in over 70 years.”

Abbott’s HeartMate​ 3™​ LVAD is a mechanical circulatory support device designed for patients with advanced heart failure. Abbott’s heart pumps have set the standard in LVAD therapy. The HeartMate 3™ LVAD is the most advanced LVAD yet and the only one currently available in the United States. According to Business Research Insights, the LVAD market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2032.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing specialized therapeutics for rare cardiovascular conditions. The Company is developing its late-stage asset, tecarfarin, a new oral vitamin K antagonist (VKA) designed to be a better and safer anticoagulant than warfarin, for individuals with implanted cardiac devices. Although warfarin is widely used off-label for several rare cardiovascular conditions, extensive clinical and real-world data have shown it to have significant serious side effects. With its innovation, Cadrenal aims to meet the unmet needs of this patient population by relieving them and their healthcare providers of some of warfarin’s greatest clinical challenges.

Cadrenal is pursuing a product-in-a-pipeline approach with tecarfarin. Tecarfarin received Orphan Drug designation (ODD) for advanced heart failure patients with implanted left ventricular assist devices (LVADs). The Company also received ODD and fast-track status for tecarfarin in end-stage kidney disease and atrial fibrillation (ESKD+AFib).

Cadrenal is opportunistically pursuing business development initiatives with a longer-term focus to build a pipeline of specialized cardiovascular therapeutics. For more information, visit www.cadrenal.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

