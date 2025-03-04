Keysight and Siemens to Demonstrate Performance Assurance of Industrial 5G Networks at Mobile World Congress 2025

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Siemens, a leading technology company, collaborated to demonstrate performance assurance of industrial 5G networks at Mobile World Congress 2025. To be presented at Keysight’s booth #5F41 Hall 5, the demonstration will feature how Keysight’s Nemo Cloud solution monitors Siemens' Scalance devices connected to a factory’s private network to ensure seamless 5G performance.

According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global industrial 5G market is projected to grow significantly, reaching $210.98 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.7%. Industries such as smart manufacturing, process industry, and smart grids that are leading the adoption of industrial 5G networks, require 99.999% network availability to support critical applications. Ensuring critical availability and network performance requires 24/7 network monitoring.

Keysight’s Nemo Solution addresses this challenge by monitoring industrial 5G networks 24/7 and reporting on the Quality of Experience (QoE) as perceived by the industrial 5G devices. The collected data provides real-time visibility and with proactive alerts, this ensures immediate identification of network quality degradation, before it causes a major failure or downtime in critical operations. The data is also further integrated into the end users’ centralized data warehousing solutions.

Daniel Mai, Director for Industrial Wireless Communications, at Siemens, said: “Partnering with Keysight at Mobile World Congress 2025 showcases our dedication to advancing industrial 5G technology. By ensuring seamless connectivity and proactive network performance monitoring, we are setting new standards for operational efficiency and reliability in the industry.”

Jagadeesh Dantuluri, General Manager for Nemo Wireless Network Solutions, said: “Our close collaboration with Siemens at Mobile World Congress highlights the transformative potential of our solutions in ensuring reliable performance of industrial 5G private networks. We are proud to support Siemens in the development of robust and efficient industrial networks.”

