BlueSleep and Moona Health Announce Clinical Partnership to Enhance Sleep Treatment Options

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueSleep and Moona Health today announced a strategic clinical partnership aimed at revolutionizing sleep treatment options for patients suffering from sleep apnea and insomnia. This collaboration brings together two telehealth clinical leaders in sleep health to provide comprehensive, accessible care pathways for patients.

The partnership will leverage BlueSleep's clinical expertise in diagnosing and treating snoring and sleep apnea with Moona Health’s comprehensive insomnia offering – Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), a proven, non-medication approach to achieving sustainable, restful sleep.

"By combining our strengths, we're creating a more seamless experience for patients seeking solutions to their sleep challenges," said Jordan Stern, MD, CEO and Medical Director of BlueSleep. "The Moona Health partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve sleep health outcomes through seamless, technology-enabled care."

Victor Vanbremeersch, CEO of Moona Health, added, "The collaboration with BlueSleep allows us to expand our reach and enhance our treatment protocols. Together, we can offer more comprehensive care that addresses the full spectrum of sleep health needs."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Expanded access to sleep specialists and innovative sleep technologies for insomnia and sleep apnea

Streamlined referral processes

Integrated treatment plans leveraging both companies' expertise

Enhanced patient education resources

Both BlueSleep and Moona Health accept most major commercial insurance plans, making advanced sleep care accessible to a wider patient population. This partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to removing barriers to quality sleep health services.

Patients interested in learning more about the services offered through this partnership can visit either company's website or contact their healthcare provider for a referral.

About Moona Health

Moona Health is dedicated to improving sleep quality through innovative technology solutions. The company offers comprehensive sleep assessment and insomnia treatment options designed to address a wide range of sleep disorders. For more information, visit moona.health.

About BlueSleep

BlueSleep is the leading medical group providing virtual consultations for diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea and snoring. Patients are given treatment options that include oral appliance therapy and CPAP, and the services are covered in network with most payers in the US. For more information, visit bluesleep.com.