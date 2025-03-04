RoadFlex Invests in Public Sector Fleet Education and Recognition, Reinforcing Commitment to Industry Excellence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RoadFlex, a leading solution provider of fuel risk management, is thrilled to take support for public sector fleets to the next level by partnering with NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA). With proven dedication to fostering industry excellence and leadership, RoadFlex’s enthusiastic sponsorship will uphold three key initiatives within NAFA: the NAFA 100 Best Fleets, the Tom Johnson Award, and Regional Sponsorships across all eight regions covered by NAFA.

1. NAFA 100 Best Fleets

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the NAFA 100 Best Fleets recognizes outstanding performance in fleet management. Rush Akin, Chief Revenue Officer at RoadFlex, supported and sponsored the program early on for many years. He believes that the 100 Best Fleets program has been instrumental in setting benchmarks of excellence for the fleet management industry. Akin, also serving as a judge for this year's applications, expressed his excitement about RoadFlex's involvement: "RoadFlex's sponsorship not only enhances our ability to honor top fleets but also reflects our shared values of innovation and excellence."

2. Tom Johnson Award

The Tom Johnson Award, named in honor of the late Tom Johnson, a beloved figure in the fleet community and a close friend of Rush Akin, celebrates individuals who exemplify commitment and innovation in fleet management. Akin, recalling his extensive travels with Johnson to various trade shows, is set to play a significant role in the awards ceremonies. "Tom was a visionary in our field, and it's fitting that RoadFlex, a company that embodies forward-thinking, supports this tribute," said Akin.

3. Regional Sponsorship

Committed to enhancing the reach and impact of fleet management professionals, RoadFlex will also sponsor NAFA's regional events across all eight regions. These events, encompassing both in-person and virtual formats, aim to provide vital networking and educational opportunities tailored to the specific needs of each region. "Our regional sponsorships are about creating connections and expanding knowledge across the fleet community," noted Mary Akhavan, Director of Partnerships at RoadFlex.

RoadFlex is known for providing solutions that reflect a deep understanding of the unique needs of the public sector fleet industry. Partnership with NAFA underscores a commitment to putting that expertise to use to elevate the industry through education and recognition. For more information about proactive fuel risk management for modern fleets, visit roadflex.com.

About the NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA)

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA’s members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA’s members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org, and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About RoadFlex

RoadFlex is a leader in fuel risk management and fleet expense solutions. Thousands of commercial fleets nationwide currently leverage its next-generation analytics insights, operations automation, and fleet reporting. This includes businesses that manage fleets, such as trucking companies, utilities, construction, HVAC, and landscaping companies.

RoadFlex customers have seen average fuel savings of 11% annually. RoadFlex provides fleet managers with robust tools for real-time transaction monitoring, fuel usage analytics, and fraud prevention measures.

By offering flexible options that allow drivers to fuel up wherever Visa is accepted, RoadFlex eliminates the hassle of limited fuel networks, ensuring both convenience and control. Its user-friendly platform offers custom spending rules and transaction alerts, empowering businesses to take complete control over their fueling activity and administrative burden that comes with it.

To learn more about RoadFlex, visit www.roadflex.com