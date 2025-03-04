Bunkerhill Health and Cleerly Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Noninvasive Cardiovascular Care

SAN FRANCISCO & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bunkerhill Health, a leader in AI-enabled early disease detection, and Cleerly, a pioneer in advanced cardiovascular imaging, announced today a strategic partnership to expand access to their technologies for coronary artery disease detection and risk assessment. The collaboration leverages both companies’ FDA-cleared solutions to help health systems identify at-risk patients earlier and deliver comprehensive cardiovascular care.

Bunkerhill’s Careblocks product identifies clinically significant findings, prioritizes patients for follow-up, and automates care coordination. One proven use case is coronary artery calcium (CAC), which Careblocks can detect and quantify on routine, non-gated chest CTs using Bunkerhill’s FDA-cleared iCAC algorithm. By enabling calcium scoring from widely available imaging, Careblocks provides a key tool for early detection of cardiovascular risk during routine care. Cleerly’s AI-driven diagnostic system works at the next level of precision, using coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) scans to noninvasively assess the likelihood of coronary artery disease at a per-vessel level. This gives healthcare providers a standardized and highly accurate way to assess atherosclerotic plaque burden and composition, which has historically only been possible through invasive procedures.

“Too many patients with cardiovascular disease remain undiagnosed until it’s too late,” said Nishith Khandwala, Co-Founder and CEO of Bunkerhill Health. “Our Careblocks solution is designed to help health systems detect at-risk patients earlier and connect them with the care they need. Cleerly provides another piece of the puzzle by enabling sub-millimeter precision in analyzing coronary plaque burden and type, which are critical drivers of heart attacks. Through this partnership, Cleerly and Bunkerhill Health are helping hospitals improve risk stratification and ultimately deliver superior patient care.”

The partnership highlights a two-way value proposition for health systems:

For hospitals using Bunkerhill Careblocks: Patients flagged for significant coronary calcium burden on routine chest CTs may benefit from further assessment with a Cleerly scan to determine the extent and functional significance of their disease.

For hospitals using Cleerly: Bunkerhill Careblocks offers a way to opportunistically identify more at-risk patients through routine imaging, expanding the pool of candidates who may benefit from additional evaluation.

"We have been deeply impressed by the innovative work Bunkerhill Health has done with AI developed by leading academic medical centers. Their technology perfectly complements our goal to identify patients at risk for cardiovascular disease earlier and more effectively," said Dr. James K. Min, Founder and CEO of Cleerly. "Together, we are offering health systems a robust, noninvasive view of cardiovascular risk that empowers them to provide better care and improve long-term outcomes."

Bunkerhill Health and Cleerly share a mission to transform patient care by equipping health systems with scientifically validated, FDA-cleared AI technologies for early disease detection, risk assessment, and personalized treatment pathways. This partnership aims to improve patient care and expand access to life-saving innovations.

For more information, visit bunkerhillhealth.com and cleerlyhealth.com.

About Bunkerhill

Bunkerhill Health is a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming patient care through the power of artificial intelligence. With a focus on developing cutting-edge algorithms and scalable solutions, Bunkerhill Health partners with leading healthcare providers and organizations to address critical challenges in medical imaging, diagnostics, and clinical decision-making. By combining technical excellence with a patient-first mindset, Bunkerhill Health strives to improve outcomes, streamline workflows, and advance the global standard of care. For more information, visit bunkerhillhealth.com.

About Cleerly

Cleerly is the company on a mission to eliminate heart attacks by creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through its FDA-cleared solutions driven by artificial intelligence, Cleerly supports comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced noninvasive CT imaging. Cleerly’s approach is grounded in science, based on millions of images from over 40,000 patients. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: cleerlyhealth.com.