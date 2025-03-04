Inverness Graham-backed My Yield Partners with ROI Biologicals, Creating a Leader in Sustainable Farming

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inverness Graham Green Light Fund, the environmental sustainability focused lower middle market strategy of Inverness Graham, announced today that its agricultural yield solutions platform, My Yield, has partnered with ROI Biologicals (“ROI”), a leading provider of agronomic technology and plant and soil health formulations. Leveraging its proprietary analytics, ROI has pioneered a prescriptive, system-based approach to increasing yields. As a result, ROI has become a leader in the development of solutions that improve plant and soil health and reduce the overuse of fertilizer and synthetic chemistries. The addition of ROI complements My Yield’s high-performance seed treatment formulations and further positions the company as a leading agronomic solutions platform and a trusted advisor to progressive growers nationwide.

“This ROI partnership is a direct extension of our consultative and solutions-oriented approach to our grower customers at My Yield,” stated Paul Nolen, Managing Principal at Inverness Graham. “ROI’s prescriptive approach to yield improvement is highly complementary to that of My Yield, and we are excited to serve our growers with an expanded set of agronomic solutions and services.”

My Yield Co-CEOs Austin Forsyth and Gabriel Gorman stated, “We have partnered with ROI for many years and have long been impressed by the team’s expertise in agronomy, analytics and formulation. Together, My Yield and ROI are now able to provide a full system for our growers across the country to continue raising their yields. We are more confident than ever in our ability to prescriptively help our growers identify and eliminate their yield constraints.”

“We are thrilled to join the My Yield team,” stated Cody Goins, Founder of ROI Biologicals. “We share a deep commitment to the goal of improving growers’ yields. My Yield’s expertise in seed treatment and precision application ensures that we get growers off to the strongest start possible, which is so critical to the rest of the yield system. ROI and My Yield are uniquely equipped to help growers raise their yields and overcome the tough economic environment they are currently facing.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Inverness Graham Green Light Fund

Inverness Graham Green Light Fund is a lower middle market strategy that seeks to acquire innovative, high-growth businesses that deliver tangible environmental improvements today – Environmental Sustainability Now.

About Inverness Graham

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia based firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm’s Flagship strategy focuses on high-growth businesses in Healthcare, Tech-Enabled Services / Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm’s Green Light strategy targets tech-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary Strategic Platform Build approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.