Cyber Guru and Mantra Join Forces to Redefine the Cybersecurity Awareness Landscape

ROME & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyber Guru, the leading cybersecurity awareness training platform, has announced its acquisition of Mantra, a leading innovator of advanced cybersecurity awareness solutions. This strategic merger brings together the teams, expertise, and resources of both companies to advance the mission of strengthening employee awareness and resilience against cyber threats and helping organisations better defend against attacks.

Cyber Guru offers a modern security awareness training platform for organisations of any size and industry, helping them change employee behaviours, manage human risk, and achieve compliance with minimal effort. Over 1 million users in 90+ countries train with Cyber Guru's automated learning paths powered by proprietary AI-driven Machine Learning.

Cyber Guru will integrate Mantra’s automated security awareness training solutions, including real-time defence and chat-enabled awareness training, which have seen tremendous growth. The companies will combine their ML engines and 340+ billion data points to deliver highly personalised, effective security training for a combined 1000+ organisations and 1.5+ million active users.

“Joining forces with Mantra marks a significant step in our international expansion and portfolio growth, solidifying our position as Europe’s foremost experts in Cybersecurity Awareness,” said Gianni Baroni, CEO of Cyber Guru.

Under the agreement, the entire Mantra team, including its co-founders, will join Cyber Guru. CEO Gaspard Droz will become Country Managing Director for France, and CTO Guillaume Charhon will take on the role of Group Chief Architect.

“By combining our go-to-market strengths with our leadership in machine learning and automation, we are positioned to become Europe’s leading provider of cybersecurity awareness solutions,” said Gaspard Droz, CEO of Mantra. “I’m excited to offer clients an expanded range of solutions to strengthen their security and bring more value to our partners.”

The newly merged company will accelerate growth over the next 12 months, expanding its workforce in France and Italy and increasing R&D investments.

About Cyber Guru

Cyber Guru is the most effective cybersecurity awareness training platform, enabling organisations to increase their resistance to cyber-attacks by changing employee behaviour. The platform trains employees to become the first line of defence against cyber threats, while minimising the impact on organisational productivity via a proprietary AI-powered, adaptive Machine Learning model and behavioural science methodologies. For more information, visit www.cyberguru.io.