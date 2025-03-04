Revolution Concrete Mixers Expands Authorized Service Provider Network with Ten-8 Industrial

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revolution Concrete Mixers is expanding its Authorized Service Provider Network with the addition of Ten-8 Industrial, strengthening service and support for customers throughout Florida. As a premier provider of emergency and vocational apparatus services, Ten-8 Industrial brings decades of expertise, extensive service offerings, and a strong commitment to keeping fleets running at peak performance.

With a service center in Lakeland, plus mobile technicians strategically positioned across all of Florida, Ten-8 Industrial is well-equipped to serve Revolution Concrete Mixers customers. Their full range of maintenance and repair solutions includes hydraulic and electrical services, drum removal and replacement, body refurbishing programs, and mobile on-site support. Customers also benefit from certified industry-leading technicians, ensuring that their mixers receive expert care.

"Expanding our Authorized Service Provider Network with Ten-8 Industrial reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and support to our customers," said Bryan Datema, Executive Vice President at Revolution Concrete Mixers. "Each provider in this network is thoroughly vetted, experienced, and factory-supported by our expert team. That means our customers get the best care from the team that knows Revolution Concrete Mixers best—the team that built them. Plus, they have the confidence of knowing their mixers are being serviced with only Genuine & OEM Parts directly from us."

"We are thrilled to welcome Revolution Concrete Mixers to the family of industry-leading brands we provide service for under our new Industrial division," said Richard Downer, Chief Operating Officer, Ten-8 Fire & Safety. "As a proud Revolution Concrete Mixers Warranty and Service Provider, we’re committed to delivering our unmatched service and comprehensive warranty support to customers throughout Florida. This exciting partnership underscores Ten-8’s dedication to service excellence."

For more information about Revolution Concrete Mixers and its growing service network, visit www.revolutionmixers.com or contact Nicole Lamb-Vosen, Marketing Manager, at nlamb-vosen@revolutionmixers.com.

About Revolution Concrete Mixers:

Revolution Concrete Mixers and London Machinery Inc. represent a combined 171 years of industry and mixer-building knowledge, serving not only the United States and Canada but customers around the world. Our brands are industry leaders driven to help move our industry forward with a focus on innovation and technology including digital solutions and connected technologies. That commitment helps keep our customers and their teams efficient and safe so they can focus on building our communities. We offer Genuine and OEM Parts for your McNeilus Mixers and Revolution Mixers, as well as a full line of all-makes parts through our expert parts team and online store.

About Ten-8 Industrial:

Ten-8 Fire & Safety and its subsidiary, Ten-8 Industrial, are the premier dealers of emergency and vocational apparatus, fire equipment, PPE services, repair & service, and parts throughout the southeastern United States. Since 1985, we have worked hard to improve our business and expand our customer base, continually investing in our personnel and facilities. Operating out of eleven service locations, we strive to deliver service excellence. For more information, please visit ten8industrial.com.