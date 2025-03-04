View Systems and Alpha3 Cloud Launch Turnkey Enterprise AI Solution Powered by Ampere®

PINE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--View Systems, in collaboration with Alpha3 Cloud, announced today the launch of Managed View AI, a comprehensive turnkey GenAI platform designed for enterprises and government organizations that need AI-driven insights while retaining full control of their data. The solution addresses the barriers many organizations face with AI adoption such as security, compliance, and data migration costs by enabling them to securely use AI on their proprietary data where it resides while seamlessly integrating external sources for deeper insights.

Key features of Managed View AI include:

No Data Migration Required – AI models access and analyze data in place, eliminating expensive and risky transfers.

Full Data Ownership – Enterprises retain complete control of proprietary data while integrating external sources securely.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance – The solution is built to meet HIPAA, GDPR, and FedRAMP standards with zero-trust security and end-to-end encryption.

Optimized for AI Workloads – Managed View AI is Arm-based and powered by the Ampere® Altra® family of processors, delivering high efficiency and cost savings for AI inference and analytics.

Flexible Deployment – It can be deployed on dedicated hardware and virtual private cloud configurations, with options for bare-metal servers to meet performance and scalability needs.

Security and Compliance – Alpha3 is SSAE18 SOC II audited, ensuring the highest standards of compliance, security, and data governance for enterprises and government organizations.

"Imagine a healthcare provider that wants to build an AI-driven knowledge base for clinicians, leveraging years of proprietary patient data and research," said Ron Sacks, CEO of Alpha3 Cloud. "They can’t afford the costs or risks of migrating massive datasets to a third-party AI provider. With Managed View AI, they don’t have to; they can process their data securely in the cloud or their own private cloud, integrate external sources as needed, and deploy AI-powered insights in real time—without ever losing control of their information."

“We are pleased to work with Alpha3, Ampere and other AI Platform Alliance members to advance enterprise AI deployment standards and practices while enabling deeper integration of our technologies,” said Keith Barto, chief product and revenue officer at View Systems. “Managed View AI allows organizations to deploy AI workloads with confidence and optimize their deployment based on specific workload requirements, with options to add GPU or other accelerator support as needed.”

“Ampere’s Cloud Native Processors are the ideal compute solution for enterprises building generative AI platforms that demand both high performance and efficiency,” said Jeff Wittich, chief product officer at Ampere. “By integrating Managed View AI and Ampere CPUs, businesses now have a cost-effective solution to innovate with confidence, while still maintaining full control over their data. These are the types of solutions that Ampere and the AI Platform Alliance are delivering to the industry.”

About View Systems

View Systems came to market with View AI, an end-to-end AI processing platform that helps users, developers and partners to securely connect, process, search and chat with their data, yielding instant insights. View’s comprehensive APIs and SDKs allow developers to enhance existing solutions or accelerate the development of critical AI applications. Being deployed on premises or in the cloud, View AI provides full control over data sovereignty with the highest flexibility and security. To find out more, go to https://view.io or visit the LinkedIn profile.

About Alpha3

Alpha3 delivers secure, high-performance private cloud solutions for AI innovators, enterprises, and mission-critical applications. Focused on sovereign, enterprise-grade infrastructure, we empower organizations with full control over their data, security, and AI workloads. Our zero-trust security model and next-generation hardware ensure optimized performance, cost efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Whether deploying dedicated private clouds or hybrid architectures, Alpha3 enables enterprises to scale without public cloud limitations. Learn more at Alpha3 AI powered by View AI.

About Ampere

Ampere is a modern semiconductor company designing the future of cloud computing with the world's first Cloud Native Processors. Built for the sustainable Cloud with the highest performance and best performance per watt, Ampere processors accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. Ampere Cloud Native Processors provide industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability. For more information visit Ampere Computing.