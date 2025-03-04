Shark Introduces TurboBlade™ the Most Powerful Bladeless Fan* That Pivots to Cool Every Corner, Set to Revolutionize Home Cooling

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, is revolutionizing the home cooling category with the launch of TurboBlade™, the most powerful bladeless fan* that delivers the ability to pivot, twist, and oscillate for 360-degree cooling coverage and ultra-quiet power.

As an award-winning brand who entered and disrupted the fan category last year, Shark is evolving its portfolio with this groundbreaking innovation that addresses consumers’ frustrations for the need of multiple fans to cool their home, as well as the noise, eyesore aesthetic, and limited cooling power of traditional tower and box fans. This pioneering solution addresses concerns without compromise, covering every corner of the home, providing high-speed, and ultra-quiet cooling in a beautiful design that’s first to the market. With limitless customizations to cater to various lifestyles and scenarios, the product features:

Multi-directional blades that you can pivot and twist to cool 360-degrees of coverage, spanning up to 80ft at the highest speed.

Ten different speeds based on preference including Sleep Mode, which mutes chimes, dims lights, and optimizes fan speed for restful sleep; BreezeBoost™, for a burst of powerful airflow; and Natural Breeze Mode, which gently randomizes airflow to simulate natural wind.

AirBlanket™ Mode delivers ultra quiet cooling power for widespread, horizontal coverage – ideal for sleeping.

Wipe-clean, Dust Defense™ for easy cleaning and long-term power optimization.

Telescoping pole that's adjustable in size to cater to various occurrences (i.e., sleeping, home gym, activities).

Aesthetically pleasing, sleek design and beautiful finishes to fit a variety of home decor including the modern style consumers are seeking to have in their homes.

“We heard the everyday challenges consumers had with existing tower fans, such as noise and aesthetic, and knew immediately we had to deliver a better solution,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja. “TurboBlade™ delivers the next generation of cooling power and sets a new innovation standard for the fan category with endless customization options to fit all their cooling needs. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this incredible fan. It’s truly a beautifully designed modern product that looks incredible in the home and delivers amazing power without the noise.”

This powerful innovation goes beyond the traditional tower fan with cutting-edge performance that outpaces competitors, along with a sleek modern design that’s based on consumer preferences. The TurboBlade’s premium and thin model fits comfortably in any space, featuring a telescoping pole that adjusts based on height preference. Available in chic neutral tones like Dove White and Charcoal that complement any household aesthetic, the TurboBlade™ is the one-shop solution that fits any style.

The Shark TurboBlade™ is now available for $249.99 on SharkClean.com and will roll out at retailers nationwide this Spring. Plans are underway to launch internationally in 2025.

*vs. Bladeless Fan market as of Jan 21, 2025.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.