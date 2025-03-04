Teva Launches Spring Summer 2025 Collection; Designed For Playground Earth

GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the arrival of its spring-summer 2025 collection and new anthem “For Playground Earth,” which was created to push people to play outside, for their own damn good. Honoring the brand’s commitment to expand upon its all-season, functional performance offerings, the spring-summer collection features new performance and lifestyle products spread across trail, water, and camp categories.

“This season’s collection, and future collections to come, are designed to help connect people to playground earth by equipping generations of adventurers with the footwear they need to double backflip into life’s waters and dance around fires,” said Lee Cox, Global VP/GM Teva and AHNU. “Whether you’re hitting the trail, exploring open waters, or camping under the stars, each playground represents a community aligned around a shared passion for the outdoors and adventurous spirit which we hope to inspire through Teva products.”

With the launch of Teva’s new functional performance styles, the brand announces its new adventure athlete program, the Teva Bureau of Adventure. Various Teva ambassadors have been an integral part of rigorous product testing for the brand’s future performance styles, providing key insights for product production and development.

“Teva is committed to creating the best functional outdoor products fueled by the insights and testing from the Teva Bureau of Adventure,” said Zack Paris, Director of Advanced Concepts and Innovation at Teva. “We’ve teamed up with adventure-obsessed athletes across trail and water playgrounds to inspire and bring to market this next wave of functional performance offerings.”

Built For Trail Performance

Teva unveils three new styles in its popular Grandview family for spring-summer 2025; the Grandview Max Sandal, Grandview Max GTX, and Grandview Max Vent. The Grandview Max Sandal delivers an open-toed solution for multi-day hikes featuring a toe-liberating upper with an adjustable strapping system that dials in the perfect fit, a supportive Achilles pad, and a protective mudguard (MSRP: $130). The evolution of Teva’s original Grandview hiking boot, the Grandview Max GTX is the brand’s most technical multi-day hiker yet, featuring a Universal Heel Lock System for stability & comfort during downhill descents, a Vibram® Megagrip outsole for traction, and waterproof GORE-TEX bootie (MSRP: $185). Engineered with a mono mesh upper to help ventilate during those hot summer hikes, the new Grandview Max Vent offers a light, breathable hiker with toothy traction for reliable grip on varied terrain (MSRP: $165).

Building upon the Aventrail Sandal Teva released last spring, the brand introduces its newest addition to the Aventrail family, the Aventrail Shoe (MSRP: $160). The closed-toe style was designed to tackle off-road explorations blending the benefits of a breathable trail sandal and modern running shoe, offering a secure, laceless design. Teva Bureau of Adventure member, Mike Wardian, completed the Appalachian Trail in an early prototype sharing that he “liked the weight, the way it drains, and the grippy traction, while the cushioning provides exactly what’s needed for this type of adventure.” Also new to the Aventrail family this season is the Aventrail R2T, the ultimate road-to-trail sandal that merges the airiness of a sandal with the propulsion of a trail runner. This lightweight sandal features a gravel-grinding outsole that’s built to go from your front door to your local trail and back (MSRP: $120).

For Adventures On The Water

The Hydratrek family is known for its tree-frog inspired tread that’s geared for grip, and this spring Teva introduces the Hydratrek Sandal CT, a closed-toe spinoff of the original Hydratrek. The Hydratrek Sandal CT maximizes surface area contact while dispersing water underfoot. Primary features include a quick-dry upper, drainage ports, speed lace closure, and a Sticky Spider Rubber® outsole (MSRP: $100).

Camp In Comfort

The perfect campsite companion, the ApreTrail Slide is a floatable sandal that delivers post-hike comfort. The ApreTrail Slide is grounded in a cushy ULTRA-COMF® footbed, with smart airflow channels that keep feet cool for perfect travel-friendly footwear. The lightweight design was also made to float in water (MSRP: $50).

Everyday Essential

Tailored for top-to-bottom comfort, the new Hurricane Terra Dactyl features an athletic strapping system paired with Hurricane XLT2’s rugged bottom unit to provide a winning combo of comfort and versatility. Engineered to outlast summer’s longest days, this supportive sandal is ready for adventure with a sturdy rubber sole and durable magnetic buckle (MSRP: $85).

Sunscape Collection

The newest addition to the Hurricane XLT2 family, the Hurricane XLT2 Sunscape, was intentionally designed featuring straps made with a waterless dying technique that reduces water and energy usage compared to conventional methods (MSRP: $80). Sporting an archival-inspired webbing pattern, supportive EVA footbed, and grippy rubberized sole, this rugged, water-loving silhouette will pick up where the trail stops. Also new to the Sunscape line and Teva’s outdoor lifestyle collection is the Original Universal Sunscape (MSRP: $60) and Flatform Universal Sunscape (MSRP: $75).

Spring Hues

With the change of the seasons comes fresh new colorways and patterns for several styles and fan-favorites including; Trailwinder, Hydratrek, Hurricane XLT2, Original Universal, Terra Fi 5 Universal and more.

Partnerships for Impact

In honor of the new brand anthem, Teva has partnered with Leave No Trace to support the organization's integral work centered around inclusivity and leadership in the outdoors. Teva is committed to supporting their mission to protect trails, campsites, parks, and waterways. Through stewardship, education, and hands-on programs, Teva and Leave No Trace are working together in 2025 to create a sustainable future for Playground Earth. As part of this partnership, Teva is proudly donating $100,000 to Leave No Trace to further amplify their efforts and impact.

