Major League Fishing Signs O’Reilly Auto Parts as Official Sponsor in Expanded Partnership

Major League Fishing, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, announced today an expanded sponsorship with O’Reilly Auto Parts for the 2025 season, with the automotive aftermarket leader now serving as an Official Sponsor across all MLF circuits. (Photo: Business Wire)

BENTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, announced today an expanded sponsorship with O’Reilly Auto Parts for the 2025 season, with the automotive aftermarket leader now serving as an Official Sponsor across all MLF circuits. O’Reilly Auto Parts will have a prominent brand presence at every Bass Pro Tour and MLF5 event throughout the year, including a marquee role as title sponsor of Stage 4 of the Bass Pro Tour, May 1-4 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“Our expanded partnership with Major League Fishing is a natural fit as we continue to engage with passionate outdoor and fishing enthusiasts across the country,” said Hugo Sanchez, Vice President of Advertising and Marketing for O’Reilly Auto Parts. “From trucks and trailers to marine and outdoor equipment, O’Reilly Auto Parts is proud to be a trusted source for everything anglers need to stay on the road and on the water. We’re thrilled to support the incredible competition that brings fans closer to the sport they love.”

The agreement provides O’Reilly Auto Parts significant brand exposure on the MLFNOW! livestream and across all MLF platforms. It includes digital content at MajorLeagueFishing.com and a strong brand presence at live events and on-site activations that bring the brand directly to fans. As the title sponsor of Bass Pro Tour Stage 4, O’Reilly Auto Parts will play a central role in one of the most anticipated stops of the season, further strengthening its connection to the fishing community.

“We are excited to build on our strong relationship with O’Reilly Auto Parts and welcome them as an Official Sponsor of Major League Fishing,” said Kathy Fennel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of MLF. “Their commitment to supporting anglers at every level is a strong demonstration of their support for our sport, and we are proud to showcase their brand throughout the 2025 season.”

Fans can catch live coverage of all Bass Pro Tour events, including the O’Reilly Auto Parts Stage 4, and a range of MLF5 events on MLFNOW! via MajorLeagueFishing.com, MyOutdoorTV (MOTV), Rumble and the new Game & Fish TV channel on Samsung TV Plus. Additional television coverage will air on CBS, Discovery, Discovery+, Discovery GO, Animal Planet, Outdoor Channel and VICE as part of MLF’s national broadcast schedule.

To learn more about O’Reilly Auto Parts and its full range of automotive, marine, and outdoor products, visit OReillyAuto.com. For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing, its tournaments and sponsors, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Since 1957, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has grown from a family-owned business into a leader in the automotive replacement parts industry. With over 6,100 stores across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada, O’Reilly Auto Parts provides professional service, expert knowledge, and quality products to both professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers. For more information, visit OReillyAuto.com.

About Major League Fishing

Major League Fishing (MLF) is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America’s living rooms on CBS, Discovery Channel, Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network and on demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world’s top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 20 countries. Since its founding in 2011, MLF has advanced the sport of competitive fishing through its premier television broadcasts and livestreams and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for bass through research, education, fisheries enhancement and fish care.