BLOOM Expands to Missouri With BRB Missouri, LLC as Partner

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BLOOM and BRB Missouri, LLC today announced a landmark partnership to bring the nationally acclaimed Bloom vape lines to the Missouri recreational market. This launch cements Bloom’s commitment to launching best-in-class products to cannabis consumers everywhere, marking the ninth state where Bloom is available.

Bloom hit a major milestone in the industry celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2024. The focus from day one has been to provide a vaping experience superior to smoking flower. Dedication to innovative hardware technology and craft formulations has built a loyal consumer base who have come to expect the consistency and reliability of the brand’s product offering.

“The potential in Missouri and the Midwest overall is exciting to Bloom. As we continue to focus on expansion, it is imperative we’re working with partners like BellRock who focus on best-in-class execution and a customer first approach.” Bloom’s CEO and Co-founder, Casey Ly noted.

“Always on the vanguard of innovation and design, Bloom is a leader and trusted brand within the cannabis market,” said Sat Joshi, Board Member of BRB Missouri, LLC. “As the Missouri market continues to grow, customers are demanding more sophisticated options that fit their lifestyle and needs. Bloom’s strong brand positioning and rigorous operating standards make it the perfect addition to our portfolio here in Missouri.”

Bloom will mark the third brand and only vape-focused brand in BRB Missouri, LLC’s portfolio. BRB Missouri is a manufacturing partner for BellRock Brands. BellRock Brands' products are currently sold and marketed in 11 states and Canada, with over 100 products in its portfolio including, top selling brands like Mary's Medicinals® and Dixie Brands™.

Bloom will launch six strains across Classic and Live Collections, all available in their flagship product, The One Gram Surf. Products are available now for consumers across the state.

For more information, visit thebloombrand.com and bellrockbrands.com.

About The Bloom Brand

Founded in 2014 by a team of immigrants and BIPOC, Bloom’s mission is to improve how cannabis is consumed and how consumption is perceived. Merging pioneering technology and design, Bloom is a leading multi-state brand sold across seven states and nearly 1000 retailers in the US. Bloom is best known for its proprietary Surf all-in-one vaporizer; a revolutionary platform that seamlessly delivers the experience of consuming flower while providing a fresh device design consumers seek. The brand carefully curates three types of cannabis strains: Classic, Live and Rosin. Now available in California, New York, Michigan, Illinois and New Mexico, Bloom sets the standard for innovation and quality in the vape category. Follow Bloom on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest information.

ABOUT BRB Missouri, LLC

Established in 2022, BRB Missouri, LLC is a strategic manufacturing partner for leading brands within the Missouri cannabis market. Its manufacturing facility operates under an infused product manufacturing license granted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. BRB Missouri possesses the infrastructure, capability and know-how to manufacture high quality products across a suite of categories, including edibles, topicals, and vaporizers. The company seeks to partner with brands that serve customers through quality products and novel form factors within the cannabis industry and currently serves as a strategic manufacturing and distribution partner to both Dixie Brands™ and Mary's Medicinals®.