Q2 Helps United Federal Credit Union Triple Member Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that United Federal Credit Union (United) has tripled member engagement within twelve months of implementing Q2 Composable Dashboard.

Established in 1949, United manages more than $4 billion in assets and serves nearly 200,000 members across seven states. The credit union has relied on Q2’s advanced digital banking platform since 2011, fueling its digital transformation, growth and exceptional member experience.

Q2 Composable Dashboard, part of Q2 Engage, Q2’s suite of consumer banking solutions, empowers financial institutions with curated dashboards and the ability to easily craft personalized experiences. United served as an early adopter of the solution, which has led to record engagement and satisfaction levels, including a 379% increase in United’s “Skip-a-Payment” feature, which is embedded into the credit union’s digital banking experience through Q2 Innovation Studio’s SDK.

“We saw an immediate increase in enrollment and engagement with solutions that were previously buried behind menus,” United Federal Credit Union’s Vice President of Remote Services Brittany Grasley said. “It's completely changed the user experience, specifically the mobile experience, allowing us to effectively capture the member’s attention in ways we couldn’t have done before.”

In addition to Q2 Composable Dashboard, United leverages many Q2 solutions including the Q2 Innovation Studio, which provides direct access to pre-integrated fintechs and enables financial institutions to integrate third-party fintech solutions into their digital banking experience through its robust, award-winning SDK. This combination of technology and strategic fintech partnerships empowers United to deliver a holistic, responsive member experience.

“Account holders today expect their financial institution to personalize the digital experience,” said Anthony Ianniciello, vice president of Product Management, Q2. “Q2 Composable Dashboard was designed to meet this demand, helping forward-thinking financial institutions like United Federal Credit Union gain a competitive edge. Q2 deeply values our long-term partnership with United and looks forward to our continued journey together.”

“Q2 shows us where they think the future is going, and to be competitive in the space, we know we have to stay ahead of fintechs and large banks,” said United Federal Credit Union CIO Duane Wilcoxson. “Q2 is really the partner to help us do that.”

United was recognized as Credit Union of the Year in the 2024 Q2 Excellence Award program for achieving outstanding success in driving innovation for its members. The annual Q2 award program recognizes financial institutions for their commitment to digital innovation, community impact and transforming the member experience.

Q2 Engage brings together Q2’s existing and new consumer banking products and capabilities to help financial institutions curate personal experiences across the consumer journey. Learn more about Q2 Engage at: https://www.q2.com/solutions/consumer-banking.

Click here to read United Federal Credit Union’s case study and learn more about their success and partnership with Q2.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for customers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About United Federal Credit Union

United Federal Credit Union has served its Members since 1949 by helping them to build a sound financial future. United consists of more than 194,000 Member/owners worldwide and manages assets in excess of $4 billion. Its corporate office and main branch are in St. Joseph, Mich., with additional branches in Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal opportunity lender. Equal housing lender. For more information visit UnitedFCU.com.