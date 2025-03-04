RightCrowd and Veridas Announce Strategic Integration to Strengthen Secure Workforce Access

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RightCrowd, the global leader in physical identity and access management (PIAM), has announced a strategic integration with Veridas, a pioneer in digital identity solutions and facial authentication. This collaboration delivers a seamless, secure, and efficient solution for workforce and visitor access, enhancing security and compliance while streamlining entry processes.

Enhancing Identity Verification for Seamless Access

The integration between RightCrowd SmartAccess and Veridas’ facial authentication technology enables organizations to implement pre-validated, secure access for employees, contractors, and visitors. By leveraging Veridas’ cutting-edge identity verification solutions, this integration significantly reduces friction at entry points while ensuring compliance with stringent security requirements.

With this integration, individuals invited to a facility can pre-validate their identity remotely through a secure digital link, allowing them to:

Verify their identity using a government-issued ID.

Authenticate their identity through facial authentication.

Enroll securely with a biometric facial vector—without storing images.

Upon arrival, access is granted instantly via facial authentication or with a unique, identity-linked QR code, eliminating the need to present an ID or wait in line. RightCrowd’s integration with Veridas can automatically trigger visitor badge printing or further kiosk check-in steps when required, particularly for contractors or visitors. The result is a reduction in entry friction while increasing security and compliance.

Industry Leaders Transforming Identity and Access Management

"For over 20 years, RightCrowd has been at the forefront of enterprise security, providing organizations with scalable access management solutions," said Darren Bain, VP, Strategic Initiatives at RightCrowd. "Our integration with Veridas represents a major step forward in secure workforce access, allowing organizations to validate identities with speed and accuracy while ensuring compliance and operational efficiency."

"At Veridas, we are committed to delivering the most advanced and reliable identity verification solutions," said Kevin Vreeland USA General Manager at Veridas. "By integrating with RightCrowd, we are reinforcing our mission to create a seamless, secure, and frictionless access experience that protects both businesses and individuals."

A Trusted Solution for Enterprise Security

This integrated solution ensures that only pre-verified, authorized individuals gain access to restricted facilities, mitigating security risks, preventing unauthorized entry, and enhancing regulatory compliance. Trusted by Fortune 50 companies across 85+ countries, RightCrowd and Veridas continue to redefine enterprise security and digital identity management.

About Veridas

Veridas is a global provider of advanced identity verification, biometrics, and anti-fraud solutions. Its end-to-end services enable organizations across sectors to build secure, user-friendly digital experiences.