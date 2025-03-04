First Solar Selects Everstream Analytics to Enhance Risk Mitigation and Multi-Tier Supply Chain Visibility

SAN MARCOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everstream Analytics, the global leader in supply chain insights and risk analytics, today announced that First Solar, Inc., America's leading photovoltaic (PV) solar technology and manufacturing company, has selected Everstream as an end-to-end supply chain solution for enterprise risk insight and mitigation and supplier data management.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, First Solar was founded in 1999 and is the Western Hemisphere’s largest solar manufacturer. The company's advanced thin film PV modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. The industry leader has a long history of establishing benchmarks in supply chain transparency and sought a solution with multi-tier supply chain visibility, as well as an easier way to identify and mitigate potential geopolitical and weather risks. Everstream was selected because of its robust incident monitoring, supplier risk scoring and multi-tier visibility, with direct access to experts in risk intelligence, meteorology, and data science.

“As our supply chain grows more sophisticated, the competitive solar landscape evolves, and solar plays an increasingly critical role in delivering power generation capacity, maintaining situational awareness is vital,” said Mike Koralewski, Chief Supply Chain Officer at First Solar. “Everstream’s platform allows us to seamlessly connect and monitor our Supply Chain in one place, enabling real-time actionable insights and risk management. With 24/7 incident monitoring and meteorologist insights at our fingertips, Everstream will help us improve our resilience and agility.”

Everstream Analytics is the leading end-to-end supply chain risk management platform designed with global complexity in mind to increase resilience with deeper and wider visibility of the risks to individual supply chains. The platform combines billions of supply chain interactions with AI, advanced analytics, and graph technology, to help companies like First Solar improve their supply chain resilience and mature its supply chain management to best-in-class maturity.

“As supply chain risks escalate around the world amid geopolitical tensions and regional instabilities, multi-tier supplier network visibility and accurate risk identification is crucial,” said Corey Rhodes, CEO of Everstream Analytics. “Our robust solution capabilities, customization, reporting, and supplier data management will enable First Solar to build lasting supply chain resiliency with a platform built to grow with the organization. We are proud to support First Solar in their goal to not only meet but exceed industry standards for supply chain transparency.”

About Everstream

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream’s proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America's leading photovoltaic (PV) solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company's technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.