APOLLO and LK Apartments Partner to Offer Digital Insurance to Residents

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, has partnered with LK Apartments to provide instant digital insurance solutions specifically designed for renters.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing and renewal workflows.

“We’re excited to collaborate with LK Apartments to offer a fast, convenient, and fully digital insurance experience for their tenants,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. “LK Apartments is committed to providing exceptional service to its residents, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to make insurance effortless for renters and property managers alike.”

LK Apartments is known for its commitment to modern, resident-focused property management, offering high-quality rental experiences. By integrating APOLLO’s digital insurance solution, LK Apartments is enhancing its leasing process, ensuring that tenants can secure the coverage they need in just minutes.

“At LK Apartments, we prioritize the well-being of our residents by providing not just great living spaces, but also services that simplify their renting experience,” said Roxane Bernhard, LK Apartments Senior Property Manager. “By partnering with APOLLO, we’re giving our residents a hassle-free way to obtain insurance, protecting them from unexpected events while supporting our property management teams with easy compliance tracking.”

In 2022, APOLLO became the only Insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

Visit https://apollocover.com/partnerships for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About LK Apartments

LK Apartments is a leading property management company in Waterloo, Ontario, specializing in professionally managed rental housing. With a strong presence in the region, LK Apartments has built a reputation for providing well-maintained, strategically located properties that serve the needs of students, professionals, and long-term residents. The company focuses on operational excellence, resident satisfaction, and innovative property management solutions that streamline leasing and compliance processes.