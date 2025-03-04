GCT Semiconductor and Globalstar Partner to Develop IoT Modules for Two-Way Satellite, Cellular and Band 53 Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. (“GCT”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 4G and 5G semiconductor solutions, and Globalstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSAT), the next-generation mobile satellite and communications services provider, announced today a partnership to develop two-way satellite messaging systems for Globalstar’s mobile devices and modules. Globalstar’s recently announced RM200M product will use GCT’s IoT chip GDM7243i, with future products using its 4G LTE chip GDM7243SL and 5G IoT-enabled chipset to support Globalstar’s satellite network.

GCT and Globalstar are showcasing their solutions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from March 3 to 6, 2025. Visit GCT in Hall 5, stand 5J56; and visit Globalstar in Hall 2, stand 2C74.

“GCT’s GDM7243i stands out as a top choice for narrowband IoT applications, including trackers and satellite GPS devices,” said Alex Katko, VP of Product Engineering of Globalstar. “Globalstar evaluated many options for our next-generation product suite, and we selected GCT because GDM7243i with GDM7243SL was a compelling solution combo. The narrowband and low-power capability of GDM7243i, alongside the flexible multi-mode GDM7243SL, will enable Globalstar devices and modules to fully connect and seamlessly switch between cellular and satellite networks worldwide.”

“GCT is thrilled to partner with a pioneering leader in satellite communications, a company poised for a bright future with numerous opportunities in this expanding industry,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. “By leveraging our expertise in IoT, 4G and NTN technology, along with our flagship 4G chips, GDM7243i and GDM7243SL, we are eager to further expand into the non-terrestrial market with our 5G products. Together with Globalstar, we aim to be at the forefront of satellite communications technology and meet the increasing demand for trackers, satellite phones and other IoT solutions.”

Globalstar and GCT are uniquely positioned as the leading companies capable of supporting networks with two-way satellite messaging systems. Together, they will collaborate to develop several LTE and IoT products, enhancing Globalstar’s solution portfolio.

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven solutions have enabled fast and reliable 4G LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications and smartphones, etc., for the world’s top wireless carriers. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

About Globalstar

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation internet of things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

