Buy with Prime Expands with Launch of all Gabb.com Products

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that Buy with Prime, a direct-to-customer (DTC) offering, is now available for all products on Gabb.com, a provider of safe tech for kids. For millions of U.S.-based Prime members, Buy with Prime is a benefit that unlocks even more selection of popular brands beyond the Amazon store in addition to the savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership. With Buy with Prime, Prime members can shop directly from a brand’s online store using the shopping benefits they already know and love—including fast, free delivery, easy returns, 24/7 shopper support with participating brands, and a convenient checkout experience. Buy with Prime was first available on a small number of Gabb accessories in 2023. Now, after growing popularity with consumers, Prime members can conveniently shop all of Gabb’s kid-safe watches, phones, and accessories, along with thousands of other brands, using their Prime shopping benefits with Buy with Prime.

Easy API Integration Delivers Benefits for Gabb

By using the Buy with Prime API, Gabb is able to seamlessly integrate Buy with Prime into its existing storefront while maintaining control over its brand and shopper experience. The Buy with Prime API also simplifies the day-to-day merchant experience for Gabb by automatically syncing Buy with Prime with its existing systems, including order management and catalog services. In addition, the Buy with Prime API enables Gabb to implement serial number tracking, allowing the company to easily activate devices before customers receive them.

“Buy with Prime has been a very impactful tool for us. It creates such a smooth experience. We turned it on and we were like ‘whoa.’ We wish we had done this a year-and-a-half ago. We have just been so impressed with it and we can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Dani Strong, Gabb’s Director of Marketplaces.

Safe Tech for Kids. Easy Checkout for Parents.

Shoppers can discover Prime eligible items on Gabb.com and add them to their cart as usual. Then, during checkout, shoppers will see an option to log into their Amazon account and verify their Prime membership. Once confirmed, they’ll finish checkout using one of Gabb’s various payment options. After the purchase is made, Amazon fulfills the order. Post-purchase, Prime members can view, manage, and track their Buy with Prime orders from their order confirmation email, their Amazon account on Amazon.com, or their Gabb order confirmation email.

Gabb’s full range of kid-safe tech available on Buy with Prime includes:

“With Buy with Prime, Gabb customers get the best of both worlds—tech that helps keep kids safe and a checkout experience that keeps parents smiling,” said Peter Larsen, Amazon Vice President, Buy with Prime. “We’re thrilled that Buy with Prime is now available on the entire Gabb product line.”

Shop from Even More Brands using Buy with Prime

Buy with Prime launched in 2022 with the goal of helping DTC merchants overcome challenges with acquiring new shoppers and driving conversion by offering quick and reliable delivery, and increasing their long-term relationships with customers. The DTC offering continues to work with more brands across a number of categories, including Health & Wellness, Beauty & Grooming, Food & Beverage, Apparel & Accessories, Kids & Fur Babies, and Home & Garden. Notable brands include Fossil, Steve Madden, Belkin, bareMinerals, BUXOM Cosmetics, Elizabeth Arden, LOOPS Beauty, Briogeo, HEYDUDE, IZOD, MrBeast, Carbone Fine Food, Truff, Betty Buzz, and more.

Buy with Prime powers sellers’ businesses on their own website

By leveraging the power of the Amazon fulfillment network and the trust and recognition of the Prime brand, Buy with Prime continues to focus on helping businesses grow by making it easy for them to offer fast, free delivery; easy returns; 24/7 shopper support with participating brands; and a convenient checkout experience. Merchants also receive shopper order information, including email addresses for customer orders, which can be used to provide customer service and build direct relationships with shoppers. Buy with Prime has helped merchants increase shopper conversion, leading to an average 16% increase in revenue per shopper. The DTC offering has also helped reduce customer acquisition costs as 50% of Prime members are more likely to buy again from DTC sites that offer Prime shopping benefits and 95% of shoppers who’ve used Buy with Prime have indicated they’re likely to use it again.